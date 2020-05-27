McDonald's warns 'it will look different' as it announces when it'll reopen all remaining drive-thrus

Fast-food chain McDonald's has announced when it'll reopen all of its remaining drive-thrus.

The statement was made at noon today (May 27) on the store's social media channels.

The post declared: "We are on our way back."

All drive-thrus are set to reopen next week (Credit: Cover Images)

McDonald's has slowly been reopening stores and trialing new ways of working.

And, after deeming the trial successful, it has now announced it's planning on reopening all of its drive-thrus next week.

Stores will reopen gradually between Tuesday June 2 and Thursday June 4.

And the stores that are set to reopen that day will be announced on social media each morning.

A "successful pilot"

The statement read: "Following a successful pilot, we can confirm that 924 drive-thru restaurants will reopen between 2nd and 4th June."

It added that 75 new restaurants would also be added to McDelivery via Uber Eats and Just Eat.

However, there will be changes to the drive-thru experience, the statement warned.

The chain is also adding restaurants to its McDelivery offering (Credit: Splash News)

"In order to allow for social distancing, we will have fewer employees in our kitchens and service areas," it said.

"To help our smaller teams, we will be offering a limited menu over reduced hours," it continued.

The items that won't be on the menu include McDonald's breakfast, wraps and milkshakes.

It'll open between 11am and 10pm.

"No milkshakes?!" said one follower on Instagram. "Nooooo!"

Spending limit

The statement added that it'll also enforce its current spending limit of £25.

"We continue to ask that you limit your spend to £25 and use contactless payment methods wherever possible," it added.

"Only allowed to spend £25?!" one exclaimed.

"That's okay," said their pal. "I'll drive round twice!"

McDonald's continued: "We are delighted to be retuning to communities across the UK and Ireland, but it will look different and take a little longer. Please bear with us."

"Let's go!" said one Big Mac fan on Instagram.

"I want a Big Tasty!" another declared.

"Better days are coming," another burger fan stated.

"Yay! I've missed you," said another fast-food fan.

The news comes as Boris Johnson revealed the full list of shops that can finally reopen their doors on June 15.

