Frozen food giant Iceland has launched a range of burgers inspired by fast-food chain McDonald’s.

With eat-in options off the menu for now, the only way Big Mac fans can get their fix is through food delivery apps or the drive-thru.

Until now, that is.

Iceland has launched two new McDonald’s-inspired burgers – at a fraction of the price they sell for at the fast-food giant.

The Big Stack is inspired by the McDonald’s Big Mac (Credit: Iceland)

Iceland launches McDonald’s-style burgers

Iceland’s Big Mac-inspired burger range will have “the McDonald’s faithful lining up to cram their freezers full of the fakeaway favourites”, an Iceland rep revealed.

Read more: Cadbury launches Mini Eggs Easter egg with tiny Mini Eggs in the shell

The Snacksters Big Stack – or Big Mac – and the Snacksters Spicy Stack, a chicken burger, feature familiar double-cut buns, double burgers, cheese slices and secret sauce.

Shall we go Iceland for tea tonight and get some Big Stacks?! They look just like Big Macs!

However, at just £1.50 per burger, they are less than half the price of the real deal.

A Big Mac and the McChicken Sandwich cost £3.19 each.

The two new burgers come from the store’s new Snacksters range (Credit: Iceland)

What did Brits say about the new Iceland food range?

And, after a savvy Iceland customer spotted the range in store, it seems Brits can’t wait to try them.

Posting on the Snack Reviews Facebook page, one user shared a picture of the burgers in store and simply said: “Iceland.”

The minimal information was enough to garner almost 1,000 comments, though.

“These look good!” said one soon-to-be fan.

Read more: Iceland is selling new Slimming World meals and they’re free to members

“We need to go to Iceland,” said another, tagging their pal.

“These look incredible,” said a third.

“OMG they’re doing everything now. I want a Big Mac one!” said another.

“Shall we go Iceland for tea tonight and get some Big Stacks?! They look just like Big Macs!” said one excited burger fan tagging their other half.

Iceland’s offering is a lot cheaper than the original (Credit: McDonald’s)

How do you cook them?

As it’s Iceland, the burgers are sold frozen – and you should keep them that way till you want to eat them.

The packaging tells you to put the sauce in a cup of warm water to defrost and set the cheese slice and burger bun to one side.

Next, place the stacked burgers on top of each other on a plate and microwave for 90 seconds.

Toast the buns on a defrost setting in your toaster while the burgers cook.

Then all you need to do is assemble the burgers and cheese in the bun and microwave for a further 30 seconds.

Add some sauce and it’s ready to enjoy!

Tell us if you’ll be trying them on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.