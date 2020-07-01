McDonald's confirms it's adding more beloved items to its reduced menu next week

Good news reaches us from McDonald's HQ. The burger chain is adding more items to its reduced menu from next week.

And, once you find out what they are, we think you'll be pretty chuffed.

Maccie D's has been reopening its restaurants in phases, with almost 1,300 sites now open for delivery, takeaway, drive-thru and walk-ins.

It's now even easier to get your McDonald's fix with almost 1,300 stores open (Credit: Cover Images)

However, the stores are operating on reduced hours and with a limited menu.

Many bemoaned the lack of breakfast on the menu, so McDonald's launched a trial of 42 restaurants.

Read more: Branston Cheese and Pickle PEANUTS exist and you can buy them now

And it seems it went well as, from July 8, McDonald's breakfast will be served at around 1,000 of the restaurants.

While there will be no porridge, bagels or breakfast wraps, fan favourites such as McMuffins and hash browns are on the limited breakfast menu.

And that's not all the good news the food gods have in store that day.

McDonald's is adding more, more, more to its post-lockdown menu.

Breakfast’s back! We are also pleased to announce the return of the McMuffin and our limited breakfast menu next Wednesday too. pic.twitter.com/X13Go1Vijo — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 1, 2020

The post confirmed: "Menu Shake Up… From 11am on Wednesday 8th July, we will reintroduce some of the main menu items you’ve told us you’re missing, as we slowly seek to return to our full menu."

Fans of McDonald's milkshakes rejoice, because we can confirm they're making a comeback.

Read more: Heinz launches new ketchup and mayo ice cream kits

Announcing the news on Instagram, a post showed a picture of three different milkshakes, so it's time to decide which you'll slurp first!

"MILKSHAKESSSSS!" screamed one fan.

"Get me a milkshake ASAP," said another tagging their pal.

Also on the comeback menu is the mayo chicken burger, the bacon mayo chicken burger and the bacon double cheeseburger.

Whoop!

That's not all.

Fans of a McDonald's hot chocolate will also be pleased to know it'll also be served from 11am on Wednesday July 8.

Get me a milkshake ASAP!

The organic milk in its Happy Meals will also return.

Now for the bad news

However, with good news inevitably comes bacd.

Boris Johnson has announced that all restaurants in England can reopen this weekend, on Super Saturday.

However, McDonald's bosses have decided the move isn't for them and, as such, won't reopen stores for customers to eat in on July 4.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.