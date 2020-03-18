McDonald's closes UK restaurant seating areas amid coronavirus outbreak

McDonald's has closed all of its UK restaurants amid the coronavirus crisis and will instead offer customers drive-thru or takeaway services only.

The decision came into force today, Wednesday, March 18, in a bid to help stop the spread of the disease.

However, it's not all doom and gloom.

The fast food chain is handing out free drinks to emergency and social care staff to thank them for their hard work during the outbreak.

McDonald's is handing out free drinks to emergency and social care staff (Credit: SplashNews.com

Pret A Manger restaurants have also announced free hot drinks for NHS staff - and 50 per cent off everything else.

The closures so far affect the 1,300 McDonald's restaurants in the UK but the Republic of Ireland will be next.

UK CEO Paul Pomroy said yesterday (March 17): "Our restaurants will remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

"In the last 24 hours it has become clear that we need to temporarily change our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers consistent with the governments’ guidance on social distancing.

"Therefore from 5am tomorrow morning all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only."

McDonald's fans commented on Instagram worried they wouldn't be able to get their Big Mac fix without having access to a car or if the likes of Uber Eats and Deliveroo don't serve their area.

One asked: "Can I walk through the Drive Thru?" while another added: "If we go through on our bikes can we use the Drive Thru?"

"What happens if you don't drive and don't have Uber Eats in the area?" someone enquired. "There's one only two minutes away from me. Can you walk through the drive thru to order?"

In the comments, someone from McDonald's clarified that the takeaway service would be available from inside the restaurant.

The company has said that toilets and hand washing facilities will remain open where possible.

McDonald's will also no longer be running its popular Monopoly game until bosses could 'be confident that customers can win, claim and redeem the prizes available'.

The chain said the decision had been taken because this year’s prizes include a number of luxury holidays, European city breaks and cruises which would have all been impacted.

To thank our emergency services, health and social care workers for all your amazing work in keeping us all safe, just show your work ID in a restaurant and have any free drink on us pic.twitter.com/6YlIwBe7eu — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, NHS and social care workers can claim a free hot or cold drink if they show their work pass.

A spokesperson said: "We want to use our UK and Ireland footprint to thank, reward and support the health and care workers doing an incredible job in difficult and unprecedented times.

"This offer is a token of our appreciation for the tireless work that these professionals are carrying out in the communities in which we operate.

"From today we are offering free drinks for those workers in our restaurants and Drive Thrus, on sight of their work pass."

