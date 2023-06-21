How to make a delicious McDonald’s Biscoff McFlurry at home – for just 27p!

The highly anticipated Lotus Biscoff McFlurry is launching at McDonald’s today and many fans of the fast-food chain have admitted they can’t wait to try it.

From today (June 21) you can enjoy the new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry for £1.99 at branches of McDonald’s up and down the UK. But the team at Japan 101 have tallied up the cost for you to make the ice cream at home – all with products from Aldi.

With only three ingredients and a microwave, here’s how to make your very own McDonald’s Lotus Biscoff McFlurry for a fraction of the price from home…

McDonalds Biscoff McFlurry launches today… (Credit: McDonalds)

All the ingredients you’ll need…

If you want to make the McFlurry from home, head to Aldi and get yourself two litres of Strachan’s Scottish Traditional Dairy Ice Cream – priced just 9pm per 49g serving. You’ll also need 250g of Belmont Caramelised Biscuits – 4p per biscuit, and 400g of Belmont Biscuits Smooth Biscuit Spread – priced 14pm per 15g serving.

Altogether, the price for the recipe comes out as 27p per serving. That’s £1.72p less than the original £1.99 McDonald’s price. This means you can make around seven servings for the price of one McFlurry.

You can make the new McFlurry at home with the kids and it’ll also earn you some parent points (Credit: Pexels)

How to make the McDonald’s Biscoff McFlurry at home

It’s super easy to make the highly-anticipated Biscoff McFlurry at home. There are just five steps to follow to make the yummy ice cream in your kitchen.

1. Spoon the biscuit spread into a microwave-safe bowl and heat on a low setting for 10-20 seconds or until a runny consistency. 2. Scoop a serving of ice cream into a separate bowl. 3. Top the ice cream with a serving of crumbled caramelised biscuits. 4. Pour the melted biscuit spread on top. 5. Grab a spoon and enjoy!

Kids are bound to love it, but at £1.99 each, the cost can add up.

A spokesperson from Japan-101 said: “The Biscoff McFlurry is one of the most in-demand menu additions finally coming to the UK. Kids are bound to love it, but at £1.99 each, the cost can add up.”

The rep then added: “By using Aldi ingredients, parents can make a version at home at just 27p per portion, serving seven for the price of one from McDonald’s. It’s a really simple recipe that requires only three ingredients and a microwave, and also kids can get involved in creating their own toppings, too.”

