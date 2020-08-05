McDonald's apologises after six-year-old girl 'chokes' on face mask 'cooked inside a chicken nugget'

McDonald's has apologised after a child "choked" on a face mask that was "cooked inside" a chicken nugget.

Six-year-old Maddie was enjoying her meal at home with mum Laura Arber when the terrifying incident occurred.

The family had been to collect a takeaway from a McDonald's branch in Aldershot, Hampshire, yesterday (August 4).

Six-year-old Maddie – seen with her family – choked on a McDonald's chicken nugget (Credit: Facebook/GavinBishop)

After sitting her kids down on the sofa, Laura realised that Maddie was choking.

Face mask found in McDonald's chicken nugget

Acting quickly, she put her fingers into Maddie's mouth to pull out the food and said she was shocked when the tot vomited something blue.

She told Hampshire Live: "I thought, what on earth is this?! I didn't even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20."

Laura added: "And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it's clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there."

As a result, the doting mum called the restaurant to complain and headed back to the store to discuss the incident with the branch manager.

Laura was shocked to discover the branch was still selling chicken nuggets, which they told her were cooked off-site.

No apology

She also said she didn't get an apology for the incident.

Laura added: "What if I had walked out of the room and my daughter had choked? She could have died. It's a split second thing. We have just come out of a pandemic and there is a face mask in my child's chicken nugget!"

Mum Laura found the mask inside another of the nuggets (Credit: Laura Arber)

A McDonald's rep has since issued an apology to the family.

They said: "We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food safety is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections."

The rep added: "When the matter was brought to the attention of our staff, we apologised, offered a full refund and asked the customer to return the item so we could further investigate the matter and isolate the affected product."

"Absolutely disgusting"

Laura's partner Gavin Bishop posted a picture of the family and the chicken nugget to Facebook.

He said: "Laura Arber took the kids for a cheeky McDonald's and found this. Absolutely disgusting!"

I think I’ve just been put off McDonalds for life after reading about a woman who found a face mask in her six year old’s chicken nuggets meal — Rachel 💎 (@Rachel_L2631) August 5, 2020

Happily, Maddie is now doing well.

Earlier today (August 5), he told ED!: "Maddie is fine now, thanks."

