A Mars chocolate spread is going on sale in the UK and you’re going to want to pick this up.

If you’re a fan of their chewy, nougat, caramel and milk chocolate combo bar then you’ll be eager to get your hands on this new release.

The Mars bar in a jar spread hits the shelves in Aldi this week and will be available at a bargain price too.

The new Mars spread is irresistible with pancakes (Credit: Mars)

What has Mars said about the new product?

Mars seems just as excited as we are about the possibility of having your favourite chocolate bar for breakfast.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Mars lovers rejoice, for the first time ever, you can now experience the distinctive taste of a Mars bar as a spread.

Read More: Mini Biscoff chocolate bars go on sale on the UK high street

“Yep, you heard right. Today marks the day that all that lovely chocolate, caramel and nougat flavours have been squished into a fabulous stripey spreadable version. Now, you can easily ‘Mars-Up’ your treats.”

They even gave some fabulous recipe suggestions to get you started in the kitchen. Once you’ve nabbed yourself a jar of the fabulous creation of course.

They added: “Stir the new spread into your daily oats, top your toast or pancake, add to your favourite bake, transform your barbecued bananas, dip in some strawberries, or eat a spoonful straight from the jar. The possibilities are endless.”

Hands up, who’s officially starving now?

Chocolate lovers are excited about the spread (Credit: Pixabay)

What have chocolate fans said?

Chocolate lovers are going crazy over the spread as one person said on Instagram that they need “just a spoon”.

Another gushed: “Whoa!” followed by heart eye emojis.

A third added: “Absolute game changer.”

When is the spread coming and where can I get my hands on it?

Supermarket chain Aldi will be playing host to your dreams as they launch the sweet treat this week.

With literally hundreds of stores dotted around the UK there’s no excuse not to give it a go.

Mars Spread is available from August 12 at Aldi for the yummy price of £2.00.

Will you be trying the new Mars spread? Let us know your thoughts by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!