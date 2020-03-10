M&S launches its Easter desserts – including a triple chocolate 'cracked egg' trifle

Easter 2020 looks set to be cracking if Marks & Spencer has anything to do with it.

While the store's updated Easter Colin the Caterpillar cake may have been branded "demonic", no such thing will be said about the store's delicious Easter desserts.

The trio of decadent desserts look nothing less than scrumptious!

First up is the 840g Chocolate Cracked Egg Trifle.

We can't wait to get out hands on the Cracked Egg Trifle (Credit: M&S)

It serves six, is priced at £10 and features a triple chocolate whammy.

"Delectable layers of chocolate custard, sponge and chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and a juicy flavoured orange 'egg yolk' glaze," said a rep, describing the Easter treat.

The Burrowing Bunny Cheesecake is a real cutie – and features the Easter bunny diving head first into a scrummy vanilla cheesecake.

We can guarantee similar scenes at houses up and down the country when it arrives in store, along with the rest of the desserts, on April 7.

We'll be diving head first into this Burrowing Bunny Cheesecake (Credit: M&S)

It weighs 1kg, costs a tenner and serves 10.

The blurb revealed: "An indulgent baked Madagascan vanilla cheesecake on a biscuit base, with cookie crumb 'soil' and mouth-watering vanilla mousse bunny bottom!"

Completing the line-up are the store's six Belgian Chocolate Eggs, which weigh in at 540g and cost £12.

The Belgian Chocolate Eggs have an egg-citing hidden centre (Credit: M&S)

M&S said: "A showstopping Belgian chocolate mousse dessert, hand dipped in dark chocolate, filled with a hidden chocolate centre and dusted with gold shimmer."

While we are all about the sweet treats, the benefits of eating a balanced diet have long been talked about – and M&S has come to the rescue with two delicious Easter Sunday mains.

Feast on the Spring Herb Chicken, a juicy butter-basted whole chicken with a mixed herb, lemon and garlic butter under the skin, finished with a sprinkle of fresh herbs.

M&S is also serving up Easter mains like this spring chicken (Credit: M&S)

It serves four, weighs 1.8kg and is priced at £7.50.

However, pop into store and buy it between April 7 and 11 and you'll save a fiver.

The Slow-Cooked Lamb Shoulder is subject to the same discount, going down from £20 to £13 in the run up to Easter.

Sizes vary from 1.96kg to 2.45kg and each shoulder of "meltingly tender lamb, slow cooked on the bone" serves six.

This slow-cooked shoulder of lamb actually cooks in just 70 minutes (Credit: M&S)

"Guests will think you’ve been slow-cooking it for hours when it’ll actually be in your oven for just 70 minutes! Easy to cook and packed with flavour – this lamb shoulder is perfect for a family roast," said M&S.

Green beans (350g), baby carrots (200g) and white potatoes (2kg) will also be on offer for just £1 in the week before Easter, too.

