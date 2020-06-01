Magnum ice cream and Calippos are being urgently recalled from UK supermarkets

With temperatures rising and Brits enjoying the sunniest spring since records began, sales of ice cream have been soaring.

However, there's bad news for anyone who's got a tub of Magnum ice cream or a box of Calippos stashed in their freezer.

Brits are being advised not to eat them as they are being urgently recalled from supermarkets.

Boxes of Walls' Mini Calippo – loved by kids – are sold by almost all UK supermarkets.

Mini Calippo multi-packs have been recalled (Credit: Unilever)

It's thought the lollies could contain traces of metal.

The urgent recall applies to multi-packs featuring six 80ml orange and lemon-lime Calippos.

The products being recalled have best before dates of April 2022 or May 2022.

They will also have a batch code, found on the side of the box, of either L0121, L0122, L0123, L0124, L0125 or L0126.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and concern caused and thank everyone for their cooperation.

Magnum's White Chocolate ice cream tubs are also being recalled.

Allergy fears

They have been on sale in Asda and feature a hard white chocolate shell on top of the ice cream.

There are fears the tubs of ice cream could trigger allergic reactions.

The Magnum White Chocolate tubs could trigger allergies (Credit: Unilever)

The ice cream contains milk but this is only mentioned in Italian and not English on the packaging.

If someone with a milk allergy consumes the ice cream, they could be struck down with diarrhoea, a bloated stomach, sickness and stomach cramps.

The recall affects the 440ml tubs with a batch code of either L9255AT138 or L9255BT138.

They have a best before date of September 2021.

How to get your refund

Instead of returning them to stores due to the pandemic, Brits are simply being urged not to eat them.

However, when it comes to refunds, fear not, you can get your money back.

Unilever – makers of both Magnum ice cream and Calippos – are offering a full refund.

And there's no need to head back in to store to claim it.

Other products aren't affected by the recall (Credit: Pixabay)

Simply call them on 0800 146252 or email ukicare@unilever.com to ask for a refund.

A rep said: "The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling these batches."

They added: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and concern caused and thank everyone for their cooperation."

No other products are affected by the recall.

