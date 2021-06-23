Love Island has partnered up with WKD ahead of the 2021 series.

The show starts next Monday (June 28) on ITV2 after more than a year away from screens.

The alcohol brand has teamed up with Love Island bosses to create a limited edition WKD Pink bottle.

WKD has teamed up with Love Island (Credit: WKD)

The brand new flavour combines the flavour of gin with “fun vibes” for a fruity concoction.

With the limited edition Love Island sleeve, there’s no better way to enjoy the new series as summer finally begins.

The new drink is 4% ABV, and is priced at £2.99 for a 700ml bottle.

Love Island fans can pick up a bottle from Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and other selected convenience stores around the UK.

Love Island recently unveiled new water bottles (Credit: ITV2)

Where can I buy a Love Island 2021 water bottle?

It’s not the only accessory fans can get their hands on before the series launches.

For the seventh series of Love Island UK – hosted by Laura Whitmore – ITV has unveiled a brand new official water bottle.

The new personalised Love Island water bottles are stainless steel with a white matte finish.

And even better, the double-walled stainless steel bottle makes it perfect for either hot or cold drinks.

The new series of Love Island begins on Monday (Credit: ITV2)

So whether you like to tune in with a brew or with a cold drink, you can feel like one of the contestants.

You could even put your limited edition WKD pink gin drink inside it.

To grab your own, just visit the official Love Island Shop.

The new water bottle costs £20 and you can personalise it with your name in a choice of three colours.

If water bottles and alcohol aren’t your thing, then fear not, there’s robes, suitcases, phone cases and even lip gloss.

ITV has really thought of everything!

The new series of Love Island begins on ITV2, Monday, June 28, at 9pm.

