Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake slices have launched at Sainsbury’s and early testers have said they’re “glorious”.

Made by the English Cheesecake Company, the dessert duo is nothing if not luxurious.

However, it comes with a pretty reasonable price tag.

Although money is nothing if you’re in desperate need of a Biscoff fix!

The new cheesecakes are on sale now (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

What do we know about the new Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake?

The English Cheesecake Company Vanilla Cheesecake Slices with Lotus Biscoff are on sale both in store and online now.

You get two 115g individual cheesecake slices in a pack and they cost £3.

They’re full of calories – 542 per slice – but what’s a few calories between friends, eh?

The cheesecakes are “swirled and topped with delicious Lotus Biscoff spread and crumb on our crunchy biscuit base”, an English Cheesecake Company rep revealed.

Sounds delicious, right?

Well don’t just take our word for it, the Biscoff community has delivered its verdict – and it’s a resounding yes to the new launch.

Lotus fans have gone wild for the cheesecake slices (Credit: English Cheesecake Company)

What have Biscoff lovers said about the cheesecakes?

Reviews are already being posted on the Sainsbury’s website, despite the cheesecakes going on sale mere days ago.

One very happy customer declared: “This is by far the best Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake out there and what a result it’s now in Sainsbury’s!!

“Would definitely recommend this to anyone who loves Biscoff and cheesecake – 10/10!”

Another shopper was also an English Cheesecake Company fan.

“Been buying whole cakes from these guys online for years and so pleased they are now available in my local Sainsbury’s!” they exclaimed.

“I had seen on this company’s Instagram that my favourite cake was available in Sainsbury’s and was delighted to find it in my local store yesterday!!” said another.

“This is the best cheesecake I have ever tasted and I am so pleased this is available in store.

“Do yourself and your guests a favour by getting this awesome pudding. I just wish you had more flavours!” they said.

If the slices leave you wanting more you can buy a whole one online (Credit: English Cheesecake Company)

Are there any more flavours in Sainsbury’s?

Well, since you’re asking, yes, there are!

You can also pick up the new Silky Salted Caramel & Blondie Cheesecake slices by the brand next time you’re in Sainsbury’s.

And, should you love the Biscoff slices so much that you want to buy a whole cheesecake, head to the English Cheesecake Company website.

There you can order a 1.8kg 9in Biscoff cheesecake that serves £14.

It costs £35 and sounds divine.

“A Vanilla Cheesecake swirled with Biscoff followed by a thick layer of Biscoff and then finished with a generous topping of crushed Lotus Biscuits.

“All on top of our signature crunchy biscuit base,” the website reads.

Will you be trying it? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.