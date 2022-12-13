Loose Women star Judi Love backs Subway’s campaign to help thousands in need this Christmas

Loose Women star Judi Love is backing Subway’s campaign to help thousands in need this Christmas.

With many Brits fearing a tough winter, many of us will feel guilty about treating ourselves – even though it is the festive season.

However, Subway has launched a campaign that means customers can enjoy their favourite sandwiches and help those in need.

The campaign launches today (December 13) and runs till Christmas Eve.

Loose Women star Judi Love helps those in need this Christmas

The high street sandwich franchise are teaming up with the FareShare partnership to support those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.

As a result, £1 from every Festive Menu item purchased will be donated to FareShare.

It is the UK’s biggest hunger-fighting charity.

The campaign is backed by Loose Women star and comedian Judi Love.

She has launched it by joining Subway’s Sandwich Artists to prepare Subs and surprise guests in store.

Just £1 helps FareShare redistribute the equivalent of four meals to those in need.

As a result, Subway’s donation expected to provide up to 800,000 meals.

Judi on ‘incredibly tough time’

Loose Women star Judi said: “We all know it’s an incredibly tough time for many at the moment.

“This is why it’s more important than ever to support those committed to making a difference and feeding the festive spirit this winter.

We all know it’s an incredibly tough time for many at the moment.

“Subway’s partnership with FareShare and its Sub You initiative is doing just that.

“So get yourself down to your local store and help us share the love this festive season!”

Cost-of-living impact this Christmas

Research for FareShare has revealed half of Brits are feeling the impact of rising food prices and energy inflation – and are more appreciative and grateful for what they have.

Over a quarter (26%) agree they were more likely to offer help to others if they felt they were struggling as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Over half are also looking to help out those in need in smaller “every day” ways.

With around 10 million people, including two million children, said to be going hungry amid the current cost-of-living crisis, it’s more important than ever to support communities across the UK this festive season.

And with Subway’s new scheme you can help – even while indulging yourself.

How Subway and Loose Women star Judi Love are helping

Subway’s partnership with FareShare has been launched as part of the sandwich brand’s Sub You campaign – an initiative to support Brits with deals and promotions on healthy and nutritious meals.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Subway. The fundraising will help get more good-to-eat surplus food, that may otherwise go to waste, to our network of nearly 9,500 charities and community groups.

“By purchasing from Subway’s Festive Menu, you’ll be able to help over a million people across the UK, who are being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, get access to the food they need.”

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway, added: “We’re really excited to be launching our Sub You campaign with Judi Love and raise awareness of the offers that Subway is offering this festive season.

“At Subway we’re committed to supporting local communities.

“Our partnerships with FareShare and the CC Foundation are our chance to help those who might need it across the UK and Ireland this winter.”

Changes Brits are making amid cost-of-living crisis

The research also revealed almost two thirds (65%) of Brits are eating out less in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Meanwhile, a fifth (21%) are cutting down on healthy meals to make savings.

The Sub You campaign aims to allow those who want a festive treat, to give back at no additional cost to themselves.

It will see more than 30 deals and promotions launch over the coming month. As a result, it’ll bring some festive cheer amid the doom and gloom.

Sub You’s deals kickstart with Subway’s App-vent activation on the app.

It includes 12 cost-saving offers until December 27, with Subway offering its iconic Footlong from only £3.99 this week.

