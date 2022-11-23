London landmarks: Free runner captures stunning images of the capital

London landmarks are recognisable the world over – but new pictures taken by a free runner are nothing short of spectacular.

A superstar free runner has captured a series of striking images and video featuring iconic London landmarks.

Parkour professional Toby Segar, who is a member of the specialist parkour group STORROR, has filmed himself performing death-defying feats at a number of familiar locations within the capital city.

It’s part of a campaign for Samsung to promote its latest device, the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The images were taken on a mobile phone (Credit: Cover Images)

London landmarks pictured like never before

The 28-year-old Ninja Warrior finalist and his teammates have amassed over 7.5 million subscribers to their YouTube channel.

Their extreme content has racked up more than one billion views since the channel launched.

The team have also worked on Hollywood movies including 6 Underground – the 2019 action film directed by Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco.

During filming, the group were given the freedom to instruct experienced cameramen as they saw fit, while also serving as actors’ stunt doubles.

One photo sees Toby execute a balance on the side of a lamppost with Tower Bridge as the backdrop.

In another, he is depicted performing a massive leap over a stairwell near The Shard.

He was also snapped undertaking a series of dramatic backflips in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral.

No London Landmark is too tricky to tackle, it seems (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Always a challenge’

“Wherever I go, there’s always a challenge – something you haven’t seen before.

“The more and more skills you learn, the more sort of variations and opportunities are unlocked in front of you,” he explained.

“You think you’ve mastered one skill and then you start playing around with another, the playground opens up and there is a whole new world of opportunity in terms of challenge.”

Toby flying high over St Paul’s Cathedral (Credit: Cover Images)

London landmarks: ‘Wicked kit’ to take pictures

To capture the choreography, he used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4.

He said: “Filmmaking is a huge part of my life as we’re always capturing content on the go.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in super handy when I’m training on my own and I just want to set the camera down and get some shots.

“Being able to see what I’m framing on the front screen is game changing.”

Describing the device as a “pretty wicked bit of kit”, the 28-year-old set the device to either Quick Shot to take self-portraits or FlexCam mode.

This means that he no longer has to rely on strangers or friends to take pics and video for him.

“I can just put the phone down on a bag, get the angle just right.

“So, you’re basically not going to have any more trouble completely guessing what the frame’s going to look like,” he added.

To watch the content series, visit the website here.

Read more: Princess Kate ‘reminiscent of Princess Diana’ in adorable moment today as royal fans gush

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.