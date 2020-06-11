Lockdown has been a 'terrible experience' for more than half of British parents

More than half of British parents have admitted they have found lockdown stressful.

With the nation currently in its 12th week of lockdown, it appears as if tensions are rising in the home.

New research shows that 55% have found the time stressful.

More than half of parents have said they've found lockdown stressful (Credit: Pexels)

A further 30% also admitted it has put a strain on family relationships.

The research, which surveyed 1,034 parents, was carried out by Mumsnet for Luxury Family Hotels.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: "Lockdown has had huge impacts on just about every aspect of family life."

She added: "For some, lockdown has undoubtedly been a terrible experience."

For some, lockdown has undoubtedly been a terrible experience.

More than half (53%) admitted they were desperate for a change of scene. Others were keen for someone else to take over the cooking.

Read more: Ben & Jerry's new chocolate ice cream features swirls of crisps

Almost 30% of parents admitted they were craving some "me time", with 21% looking forward to having their children looked after by someone else.

One fifth just want some peace

One fifth of Brits can't wait to be able to read a magazine, book or paper in peace.

A whopping 80% have enjoyed spending additional time with their kids (Credit: Mumsnet)

Mumsnet users also revealed they've suffered "mum guilt" since Boris Johnson announced the government restrictions.

With limited opportunities to socialise and schools shut to most pupils, 69% say their children have spent too much time on screens.

However, the survey also showed that many believe lockdown has been good for the family unit.

A whopping 80% of parents said they have enjoyed the additional time spent together as a result of lockdown.

Read more: Woman slammed for putting mayonnaise on her fry up

And three quarters of Brits (76%) said their children have enjoyed the additional time spent together.

More quality time

Meanwhile, 67% said lockdown has brought them closer together as a family, and 70% said it has made them reevaluate what’s important in life as a family.

Some said they are craving peace and quiet, though (Credit: Mumsnet)

"Among those parents who have been able to stay at home, the familiar worry that they just don’t spend enough quality time with their children has been wiped out in one dramatic stroke," Justine revealed.

She added: "This survey shows that for many, the time spent together has been transformative. It will be interesting to see whether families make long-term changes to reprioritise their time when restrictions start to ease."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.