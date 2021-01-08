Lockdown crafts – apps to get you started and keep you going

Crafts are one way to keep you busy and occupied during lockdown.

Whether it’s knitting, embroidery, pottery or glass crafts, there’s something for everybody to get started on during the lockdown.

Here we have put together our top five apps which will provide craft lovers with everything they need!

Bellish allows you to discover unique patterns (Credit: Bellish)

1) Bellish

Bellish is a free knitting pattern generator which you can download here.

The app allows anyone to design a unique pattern within minutes and best of all, no design skills are required.

According to a survey ran in December 2020 with knitters from around the world, 65 per cent said they knit more this year than last and 70 per cent want to improve their skills in 2021.

Through its ‘pattern engine’ technology, the app offers thousands of knitting designs with interactive digital instructions.

More than 250,000 unique designs have been created.

Bellish is currently only available for iOS.

More than 250,000 unique designs have been created for Bellish (Credit: Bellish)

2) LoveCrafts Crochet

LoveCrafts Crochet is an app where you can learn crochet patterns, track your progress and discover brand new patterns.

Whether it’s your first stitch or you’ve been crocheting for years, this app allows you to enjoy all aspects of this craft.

You can personalise your patterns, get inspiration for your next project and organise your patterns into groups to easily plan your next craft.

You can download LoveCrafts Crochet on iOS.

Do you enjoy crafts? (Credit: Pexels.com)

3) Knitting Genius

Knitting Genius is the ideal app to allow users to learn how to knit accessories.

Users can choose any project from scarf and mittens to baby shoes and jumpers.

The app lets users personalise their design and size and provides step by step instructions with videos available.

What more could you want?!

Apps provide you with tutorials and the opportunity to learn new skills (Credit: Pexels.com)

4) DIY Kids Crafts

Now if you’re looking for something to keep your children occupied during lockdown, then DIY Kids Crafts is your best friend.

The app provides a string of exciting crafts and DIY projects for your little ones to enjoy.

It offers six different categories with arts and crafts for children including animals, greeting cards, home decor, containers, bookmarks and flowers.

Kids can get specific but easy ideas and complete tutorials with pictures and a list of things they need to create their project.

DIY Kids Crafts is available to download on iOS.

Kids love crafts too! (Credit: Pexels.com)

5) LoveCrafts Knitting

If you’re more of a fan of knitting, then LoveCrafts Knitting app is what you need.

The easy-to-use application provides PDF knitting patterns you can follow.

Users can easily work row by row, with help from its zoom feature, row counter, marker and other handy knitting tools.

And best of all, it has exclusive knitting patterns with new ones added every month.

LoveCrafts Knitting is free to download on iOS.

