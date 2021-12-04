Lisa Snowdon dropped impressive weight after gaining three stone during perimenopause

TV presenter Lisa Snowdon – appearing on Celebrity Catchphrase – has previously addressed her weight loss after she gained three stone going through the menopause.

Lisa, who has hosted segments on This Morning, recently reflected on how she struggled with her weight and bouts of anxiety.

And Lisa has also previously explained how ‘having love and respect for what her body has been through’ helped her deal with changes.

She was the second celeb to leave the jungle in the 2016 series (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

Lisa Snowdon on gaining weight

Lisa described how she suffered to The Sun: “In 2017, aged 44, I began to really pile on weight – around three stone over the next year or so – and I was having brain fog, anxiety, and real fits of rage.

“In 2018, I went to the doctor for blood tests, which was when I got the bombshell that I was perimenopausal. It all finally made sense, but it was hard to process.”

The results crushed Lisa’s hopes of starting a family with partner George Smart. But treatment with a bioidentical progesterone cream meant Lisa’s symptoms improved for 18 months.

However, while her energy levels increased, Lisa later suffered with insomnia and hot flushes.

Lisa has reflected on gaining weight – and losing it (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Getting her life back’

Following further diagnosis, Lisa now feels the “right” HRT has ‘given her her life back’.

Lisa added during the October interview: “I’ve got va-va-voom and confidence, and it’s a bonus that I feel attractive and sexy again, which has been so important for my relationship. At the moment I’m using an oestrogen spray, a progesterone pill, as well as testosterone.”

I began to really pile on weight – around three stone over the next year or so.

Furthermore, Lisa highlighted how regular exercise – cardio and weight training – helps with her anxiety. She also cuts back on caffeine.

Lisa and her partner George Smart (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Lisa Snowdon weight loss and ‘reset’

Last December Lisa showed off the results of her lifestyle changes – and a detox – on Instagram.

She shared a pic of herself in exercise gear and told fans in the caption she has “love and respect for all my body has been through”.

Lisa also revealed she knew she had lost weight, even though she doesn’t weigh herself.

However, her body positive message made it clear she wasn’t focusing on shedding pounds but ‘resetting’ herself.

Lisa wrote: “Been booze-free for three weeks now and pretty much on a plant-based diet for about six weeks.

“Wasn’t about losing weight. Wasn’t meant to be for this long. It was about having a reset, improving the quality of my sleep and trying to curb my sugar cravings mid-afternoon.”

‘Relief’

And back in October, Lisa admitted she was relieved she no longer has to go through periods or associated pain any longer.

She described it as being like ‘a new chapter of her life’.

Lisa added: “I want other women out there to know that it can be the same for them, too.”

Catchphrase Celebrity Special airs on ITV, Saturday December 4, at 7.15pm.

