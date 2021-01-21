This Morning fashionista Lisa Snowdon looked fantastic as she fronted a style segment on the show earlier today (January 21).

Model Lisa wore a pretty ditsy-print dress with a white crochet collar that showed off her sensational curves.

However, just when we thought the super-flattering dress couldn’t get any better, we discovered the price!

Lisa Snowdon looked gorgeous in the £25.99 dress (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Where can I get Lisa’s gorgeous dress?

This Morning fashion producer Amber Jackson exclusively confirmed to ED! that the dress was a bit of a bargain.

And you can get your hands on it online now.

Read more: This Morning guest criticised for dyeing her dog’s hair

Lisa wore the Blue Floral Crochet Collar Dress by New Look on This Morning today.

It’s available online in sizes 6 to 18.

I love that dress. I actually bought it online this weekend!

And, what’s more, it costs just £25.99.

Dare to bare like Lisa and wear it with bare legs and statement knee-high boots.

Read more: Amazon is selling Silentnight’s wearable teddy fleece blanket for just £15

Hers are from ASOS – the Claudia knee-high in lilac croc – and retail at just £40.

This brings Lisa’s stylish and affordable outfit in at just over £65.

You can shop the look online now (Credit: New Look)

Lisa Snowdon asks followers for fashion advice

Before taking to the air, Lisa asked viewers for their help in deciding just which boots to wear.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lisa wore one lilac boot and one white boot.

She then asked her followers to pick which colour she should wear.

What did viewers say about the dress Lisa Snowdon wore today?

Brits loved Lisa’s look, which had a distinct 1970s vibe thanks to the boots.

“Loving Lisa Snowdon’s boots!” said one fan.

Another added: “I love that dress. I actually bought it online this weekend!”

“Gorgeous!” another declared on Twitter.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.