Lindt has launched new chocolate truffles and they look insane.

In fact, early testers NewFoodsUK has exclusively confirmed to Entertainment Daily that they are “so good”.

Launched just in time for Christmas, the truffles offer the winter hug in a mug you get from a hot chocolate but in truffle form.

Yes, the new Lindt truffles are hot chocolate flavour!

Enjoy a hug in a mug in chocolate form with the new truffles (Credit: GB Gifts)

What’s inside the new Lindt Chocolate truffles?

The truffles feature a signature smooth Lindor dark chocolate shell and white chocolate truffle filling.

The filling is enhanced by the subtle addition of vanilla for a “deliciously satisfying hot cocoa taste experience made to melt you this season”.

NewFoodsUK explained: “Dark chocolate coating with a white chocolate centre, with a slight hint of a hot chocolate taste!”

Read more: Tesco unveils three Baileys creams for Christmas 2020

“Yes!!!! Omg yes!!!!” said one of NewFoodsUK’s followers.

“Wowww,” said another.

“Not going to lie, these look like a game changer,” another declared.

“OMG YES,” said another soon-to-be fan.

“Omg let’s get these asap,” another commented tagging her pal and adding the love heart eye emoji.

“They look so good,” said another.

Announcing the new find, NewFoodsUK posted: “New Limited Edition Hot Cocoa Lindor!”

The post also included the licking lips emoji.

NewFoodsUK has tried them and confirmed they are ‘so good’ (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Where can I get them?

However, the limited-edition treats have proved to be such a hit they’re currently sold out at the only UK stockist at the moment – GB Gifts.

Read more: Brits are divided as M&S launches festive face masks

The truffles have recently gone on sale in America, however, they have been brought to these shores by the sweetie importer.

Not going to lie, these look like a game changer.

ED! has contacted GB Gifts to find out when more stock is expected to drop.

You can sign up to receive an alert when they’re back in stock here.

The 168g boxes of deliciousness will be priced at £7.99 each.

The truffles were originally designed as a Christmas decoration (Credit: Instagram)

More Lindt chocolate news

In other Lindt news, the brand’s official Instagram account has made quite a startling revelation about the chocolates.

Posting to Stories, it said the truffles were “originally intended as a Christmas tree decoration”.

We’re not sure how decorated the tree would be come December 25 if we were to hang the truffles from ours…

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be buying them.