Limited-edition Biscoff cupcakes go on sale at Asda and they're an 'absolute steal' at £2

Limited-edition Biscoff cupcakes have gone on sale at Asda.

And not only are they delicious, they're also purse-friendly, too.

"New!!" screamed a post on Instagram by NewFoodsUK.

The food blogger posted a series of pictures of the cupcakes, which come in a box of nine.

"These are absolutely delicious!" the post said.

It added: "An absolute steal for £2!"

Commenting on the taste, it continued: "The topping tastes just like biscuit spread/Biscoff!"

Complementing the supermarket on the cakey creation, it concluded: "Great addition Asda!"

They're absolutely delicious. The topping tastes just like Biscoff!

"Crikey!" said one follower, adding the drooling emoji.

"Oh dear God!" exclaimed another.

Toffee sponge with a Biscoff buttercream

The cupcakes feature a toffee flavour sponge topped with a caramelised biscuit flavour topping.

They appear to be decorated with a drizzle of either Biscoff or toffee sauce.

The Biscoff cupcakes are said to taste just like the spread (Credit: Tesco)

Others are decorated with milk, white and dark chocolate flecks.

"OMG I'd eat the whole tray!" said another.

"They look amazing!" said another.

"Gyms aren't open for another two weeks. I'll try these then!" another laughed.

"These sound lush!" said another soon-to-be fan.

However, you might be forgiven for not spotting the cupcakes on the shelves of the supermarket as they're actually labelled as Speculoos Cupcakes.

Speculoos is the generic name for a type of Belgian spiced shortcrust biscuit.

Biscoff cookies are just like the delicate shortbread cookies, with a whole lot of spice and a delicious deep caramel flavour.

"Oooh speculoos!" said one fan.

"Their real name!" said another.

They won't break the bank either

"So cheap!" said another.

"They look like the Thorntons ones but £4 cheaper," said another.

"I’ve tried the Thorntons ones, these Asda ones are better," said New Foods.

"Oh god don’t tell me that, I’ll have buy a pack now!" said the cupcake fan.

A similar looking box of Thorntons cupcakes costs £8 (Credit: Sainsbury's)

They appear to be talking about the Thorntons Cupcake Creations, which are on sale in Sainsbury's for £8.

Where can I buy the Biscoff cupcakes?

The truly scrumptious Biscoff cupcakes are on sale in Asda now.

They're priced at just £2 for a box of nine.

However, as the packet suggests, they are limited edition.

So you'll have to be quick if you want to get your Biscoff fix!

