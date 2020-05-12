'Life-changing' new app scours the internet to find you an elusive supermarket home delivery slot

A new app that helps you find a supermarket home delivery slot has been hailed as a "life changer".

The app can help shoppers to bag an elusive slot for home delivery or click and collect.

It works by scouring the internet so you don't have to.

The new app could save you a trip to the supermarket (Credit: Pexels)

You simply select the websites you would like it to check and it notifies you if it recognises any changes on the site – for example, when the home delivery slots are updated.

The app is called Visualping and has an accompanying website, where you go to check the changes once alerted by the app.

The starter package is free, with Visualping users allowed two checks a day.

More frequent checks, such as 10 per day, start from £3.23.

It works on all the supermarket websites

It's certainly cheaper than paying the Brit who, earlier this week, admitted she was selling supermarket home delivery slots to the elderly and vulnerable for £30 each.

You can put in any supermarket you like and the app works on all the big supermarkets, such as Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons.

The app works by tracking changes on the supermarket websites (Credit: Pexels)

Sign up online here and enter the web address of the sites you would like the app to monitor.

You then tell the site how often you'd like it to check the sites.

It works by taking a screenshot of the chosen page and returns at your specified time.

If there is a change in the appearance of the site it notifies you.

Sites such as Visualping are great for automating the finding of delivery slots for Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury's.

"We monitor so you don't have to"

With the app saving many hours of scrolling between the supermarket websites trying to get a slot, you can see why it's being called life changing!

"We monitor webpages so you don't have to," the site revealed.

"Select an area and relax. We'll send you an alert when something changes," it added.

The app is being hailed a life changer for those who can't visit the supermarket (Credit: Pexels)

Unfair advantage?

However, they added: "Supermarkets need to do more to ensure that older people and key workers have priority."

Some branded those using the services of Visualping unfair and said it gives the tech savvy an advantage over the elderly.

One tweeted to ask the supermarkets what they were planning on doing to make the chances of people getting a home delivery slot "more fair".

"The selfishness of some people... This means no chance for anyone else whilst these folks snap up every available slot," they said.

Tagging the big supermarkets, he asked: "What are you going to do about this to make getting a slot more fair?"

