A woman who reportedly had a life-after-death experience reveals what she saw in Heaven after being pronounced dead for 15 minutes.

Dr. Linda Kramer claims she went to Heaven and back in May 2001. So what did she say it’s really like behind the veil…?

A woman claims she saw Heaven (Credit: Pexels)

Woman sees Heaven in life after death experience?

On May 19, 2001, Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning. During her trip to the loo, Linda felt like she was going to sleep.

However, what actually happened was Linda reportedly died. Once she regained consciousness, Linda was informed that she had been pronounced dead for 15 minutes.

However, unlike some people, who don’t remember being pronounced dead, Linda does. She claims that she went to Heaven for what felt like “five years”.

During her time in Heaven, Linda claims that time didn’t exist.

What did Linda see? (Credit: Pexels)

What did Linda see during her life after death experience?

Linda also claims that while in the afterlife, she could take on the form of anything she liked. She also claims that the afterlife was full of stunning visuals.

“That’s when I found myself standing in what I termed the field of flowers. I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest,” she said in a YouTube video.

“There’s a huge mountain range over in the back of wherever I was. I could see buildings with skyscrapers. Dubai is like little miniature hut in comparison. I saw lakes, I could see everything in a panoramic view,” she then said.

“So I’m there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them,” she then added.

Linda also claimed that if she wanted to go somewhere, she just had to think about it and she’d be transported there instantly.

A woman described her near death experience (Credit: Pexels)

Woman who died for three minutes details her experience

Another woman recently spoke about what she experienced when she was pronounced dead for three minutes. The woman claimed that despite having an “extreme fear” of dying prior, she wasn’t afraid when she did die for three minutes.

“I had experienced an extreme fear of dying prior to this incident, but when it actually happened, I had zero fear,” she told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

The woman temporarily died when temperatures soared to 32C. The heat triggered the woman’s pre-existing heart issues, causing her to collapse.

“Everything must have happened in a matter of moments, but it felt like much longer and this profound feeling of utter sickness hit me like a tonne of bricks,” she then said.

“My head felt like it was inflating, yet my entire body as if it was shrinking. I had never known anything like it before. It made me completely OK with dying because I wanted to sleep forever. “Then, everything went black and that was the moment I knew I was about to pass away.”

