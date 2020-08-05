Lidl launches creamy new Marshmallow Beer and it tastes just like sweets

Lidl has launched a creamy new Marshmallow Beer and it apparently tastes just like the sweets.

The beer forms part of the supermarket's Craft Beer Festival, which kicks off this week (August 6).

There's something to suit everyone in the range, which starts from just £1.29 a bottle.

From fruity pale ales to punchy IPAs, beer fans are pretty much sorted for summer.

The Marshmallow Beer is part of the Craft Beer Festival (Credit: Lidl)

However, it's the sweetie-inspired beer, by Edinburgh-based company Barney's Beer, that caught our eye.

Lidl's beer perfect for a sweet tooth

Perfect if you've got a sweet tooth, it apparently tastes just like toasted marshmallows.

So you can forsake the campfire this weekend and enjoy the heatwave with a Marshmallow Beer in hand!

In case you hadn't heard, temperatures could reach 37˚C in the south this weekend, so an ice cold beer may well be needed to quench your thirst.

And there's surely none better than this little beauty.

"Chocolate and vanilla with a subtle roasted coffee aroma and sweetness come together in this Marshmallow Milk Stout from Barney's Beer," the blurb states.

Anyone else craving @barneybeer's Marshmallow Beer?

"The flavours of deconstructed marshmallow roasted on an open fire is thanks to the use of lactose for a smooth, creamy sweetness and vanilla for that distinctive roasted marshmallow taste," it added.

The new Lidl beer apparently tastes just like the sweets (Credit: Pexels)

The beer costs £1.69 for a 330ml bottle.

And it looks pretty special too.

It has a retro 1950s-diner style bottle, with pretty pink writing emblazoned across the front.

"Anyone else craving @barneybeer's Marshmallow Beer?" said one fan on Instagram.

If you're keen to try it, it's available in store now.

Other new booze launches

If spirits are more your thing, rival store Aldi is the place to be.

Its August Spirits Festival is on now and features new gins, vodkas and rums that look amazing.

If beer is your thing, you know where to head (Credit: Pexels)

Plus there's even an Aperol-style gin liqueur if you want to cut the price of your Aperol Spritz cocktails this coming weekend.

There's surely no better time to grab yourself a drink and head out and enjoy the sunshine!

