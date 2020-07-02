Lidl launches Aperol Spritz cocktail dupe and it's half the price of Sainsbury's

As we approach the weekend, there's good news for fans of the Aperol Spritz cocktail.

Lidl's bargain take on the booze has made a welcome return to stores today (July 2).

And, with the rain finally forecasted to stop, what better time to get out in the garden and enjoy a cocktail or two.

There's nothing better than an Aperol Spritz on a warm summer evening (Credit: Unsplash)

"Nothing complements a sunny evening like an ice cold aperitif, and with the summer shaping up to be a warm one, Lidl has announced the highly anticipated return of its favourite aperitivo, Bitterol," a rep told ED!.

The "deliciously refreshing" drink is also a summery steal.

It's priced at just £7.99 a bottle.

A quick check online at Sainsbury's shows the brand name version is on sale for £16.

You'll be making a saving of more than £8 if you decided to pick up the Lidl bottle over the branded aperitif.

I get the Lidl version – Bitterol – half the price and tastes even better!

In fact, you could even go the whole hog and buy two bottles of Lidl's Bitterol for the price of one bottle of Aperol.

To make a classic Aperol Spritz, you'll also need some additional ingredients.

Lidl's Bitterol costs just £7.99 (Credit: Lidl)

While you're in Lidl, pick up a bottle of the store's Allini Prosecco Frizzante, £4.99, and some soda water.

Then, all you need to do is mix two parts Bitterol with two parts prosecco and one part soda water.

Lidl Aperol Spritz coming right up!

Chuck in a slice of orange and it'll be just as good as you'd enjoy in Italy – with the need for quarantine!

"Shoppers can create a tasty and vibrant cocktail with Lidl's orange and herb flavoured aperitivo, giving customers a taste of the Italian sunshine without even leaving their garden," said the rep.

"I am drinking knock-off Aperol from Lidl which is called Bitterol. Tastes the same," said one fan.

Others tweeted Lidl to ask when it was planning on relaunching the summer favourite.

The branded spirit is on sale for £16 in Sainsbury's (Credit: Amazon)

"Can you confirm if you’re stocking Bitterol? It beats your competitors hands down," said one.

"I have been to a few stores ...no Bitterol ....any idea when it will be restocked?" asked another.

That would be today… Enjoy, Bitterol Spritz fans!

