Kopparberg has unveiled a brand-new cider and it’s making us yearn for those balmy summer beer garden nights.

With fresh snow falling in parts of the UK this week and lockdown still hanging over our heads, heaven knows we need a pick me up.

And the cider creators at Kopparberg have more than delivered the goods with this little beauty of an alcoholic drink.

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the latest flavour!

Kopparberg has unveiled a new summery cider (Credit: Kopparberg)

What flavour is the new Kopparberg cider?

Kopparberg has unveiled a fruity new Passionfruit & Orange Cider.

It combines the citrus flavours of orange with the exotic notes of passionfruit. And, a rep revealed, it’s nothing less than “perfect”.

“The new cider blends together a perfect pair of fruit flavour. It is sure to get you in the mood for the imminent longer days and warmer weather,” the rep revealed.

As we’re readily anticipating that first drink out of lockdown, we wanted to create a flavour that reminds Kopparberg drinkers that great times are ahead of us.

Offering a refreshing taste of spring, it’s the perfect drink to sip as the days get longer.

Best served in a glass over mountains of ice, it’ll certainly make the last few weeks of lockdown go with a rather fizzy pop!

What has Kopparberg said about the new cider?

Head of marketing at the drinks company Rob Salvesen said the drink was created to remind drinks that “great times are ahead of us”.

He said: “As we’re readily anticipating that first drink out of lockdown, we wanted to create a flavour that reminds Kopparberg drinkers that great times are ahead of us.”

He added the brand, like the rest of the country, were looking forward to a “summer outdoors”.

Rob added: “Where we once again can make lasting memories with friends. Whether that’s the first time back to the park with your best mate, or in your favourite beer garden.”

The drink was created to remind us good times are ahead (Credit: Kopparberg)

Where can I get it and what’s it cost?

But don’t just take their word for it, you’ll be able to sample it yourself soon enough.

The international day of love just got 100% better as it’s launching exclusively in Sainsbury’s on Valentine’s Day.

Kopparberg Passionfruit & Orange Cider costs £1.90 for a 500ml bottle and £12 for 10 330ml cans and has an ABV of 4%.

