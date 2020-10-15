KitKat Honeycomb exists and, not only that, it’s on sale at B&M now!

Earlier this year we told you about the imported Honeycomb Smash KitKat sharer bar.

However, that was only available online, at a pretty premium price.

These two-finger chocolate beauties, however, as nestled right on your high street.

And, because they’re stocked at B&M, you can guarantee they’re a bargain!

It’s six for the price of five on the new KitKat Honeycomb (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

What do we know about the KitKat Honeycomb?

NewFoodsUK broke the news of the launch on Instagram.

Posting three pictures of the new KitKats, the post declared they’re the “best KitKats EVER”.

High praise indeed, but apparently they have the most perfect honeycomb flavour.

NewFoods wrote: “NEW Honeycomb KitKats at B&M!” accompanied by the love heart eyes emoji.

“These are absolutely delicious – the honeycomb flavour is perfect, making these KitKats one of the best KitKats EVER!”

The account’s followers – namely die-hard chocoholics – appeared thrilled at the news.

“OMG,” declared one with the love heart eyes emoji. “I’ll look out for some,” they added, tagging a pal.

“Game changer!” another commented.

“Omg, yasss! Sounds good!” said a third.

The KitKats are being hailed as one Nestle’s “best EVER” launches (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

‘They look unreal’

“Oooooh! B&M trip coming up!” said another.

“They look unreal,” another soon-to-be fan commented.

“OMG!!! These sound perfect,” said another.

“Definitely need to give this a try,” another commented.

“These are like my dream,” said another, clearly capturing the mood of the moment.

“These look so good, get to B&M!” another instructed their pal.

“Oooh I need to find these,” said another.

The new two-finger bar apparently tastes just like the imported version we told you about earlier this year – except the chocolate’s a “better quality”, NewFoods said (Credit: Nestle)

How much are they?

Well, if you feel the same, you’ll find the multipacks on the shelves of your local B&M.

And, in a piece of totally bargain KitKat news, they’re on offer.

The packet states that if you buy five, you get one free.

So you’ll actually get six two-finger KitKats – that’s 12 lovely sticks – for just £1.

Now, isn’t that the best news you’ve heard all day?

