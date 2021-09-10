Bargain home store B&M will soon be stocking a Christmas 2021 Kinder Bueno advent calendar.

A photo of the calendar has just been shared on social media and, just as expected, fans are buzzing!

Yes we may be three months away from Christmas, but we’re definitely ready to eat truckloads of chocolate, sip some mulled wine and be merry.

Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing a Kinder Bueno advent calendar (Credit: Pexels)

The British public can’t help but react passionately whenever an announcement is made about a new advent calendar.

Last Christmas, the Baileys advent calendar may have changed the game, but Kinder Bueno is not here to play.

Gemma Collins’ pink chocolate calendar was a controversial topic of discussion last year when fans were torn between whether £20 was too pricey or not.

How much is the Kinder Bueno advent calendar?

Well, the price of the calendar has not yet been revealed.

Neither has a release date, product details or an official statement from Ferrero Rocher – Kinder Bueno’s makers.

However, it’s clear to say that hasn’t stopped us from getting our hopes up on social media!

New Foods UK posted the new calendar on its page and the reactions were just as expected – sheer excitement.

The post already has close to 10,000 likes and 1,500 comments from chocoholics after just one day.

What have Kinder fans said about the calendar?

One person simply commented: “Omg.”

“You will 100% need this,” said another, alerting a pal.

Another tagged a relative and commented: “For Granddad.”

Sound like Granddad’s going to enter the festive season with a smile.

So will we if we can get our hands on one!

‘This better be true,” said another Kinder fan.

Well, we can confirm it is!

The new 2021 advent calendar will be available in B&M and a few other soon-to-be-confirmed supermarkets very soon.

And, judging by the pictures on the box, it seems it’ll be full of both milk and white chocolate Kinder Bueno treats.

Fans are eager to buy the new Kinder Bueno advent calendar (Credit: Pixabay)

However, one word of warning.

There’s a possibility the Kinder Bueno advent calendar could sell out pretty quickly as people seem VERY keen to try it already.

It’s giving us panic buy vibes, but we’ll queue up for ours if we really have to.

Come hail or snow!

