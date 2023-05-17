Kerry Katona has dropped 8lbs in a week – and looks incredible

Kerry Katona is simply glowing after embarking on a major lifestyle transformation as she can finally fit back into her ‘size 12 jeans’ after weight loss.

The star, 42, revealed in her latest magazine column that she has recently revamped her diet and seriously stepped up her fitness routine in order to get her desired results.

She told OK! Magazine readers: “I’ve lost 8lb in a week and I’m back in my size 12 jeans! I feel amazing.”

Kerry Katona says she has faith in her new diet

According to the Daily Record, the mum-of-five was introduced to personal coach Scott Francis by close friend, Carla Fishwick.

The results [Scott Francis has] achieved with people are incredible and I have every faith in what he does. So, hopefully, this time next year, I’ll be back to a size eight.

It’s claimed that while Fishwick was eating well and exercising regularly on the FrancisDiet, she dropped 6st and 9lbs in the space of a year. However, the FrancisDiet isn’t easy, as it reportedly involves a level of personal responsibility as well as meticulous food preparation.

Kerry pictured in October 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But it looks like Kerry is fully taking on the challenge and the results are speaking for themselves. Elsewhere in her column, the personality went on to say that she started her health kick by weighing 13st. However, she hopes that her successful new fitness journey will continue to inspire her and allow her to drop two more dress sizes.

The star is sharing an unfiltered version of her journey with fans

In recent photos posted to her Instagram Feed, Katona has given her 815,000 fans a glimpse into her new healthy lifestyle. The columnist has been seen working hard in the gym, lifting weights, and working to strengthen her core.

However, Kerry has also said that home workouts are a big factor in overhauling her lifestyle while working on a busy schedule. She wrote: “I’ve also been doing home workouts, which are great for when you have lots on.”

Kerry has spoken about her transformation (Credit: ITV)

The former pop star has vowed to keep her lifestyle change real, and is determined to show off results in an authentic and unfiltered light.

In a recent social media post she wrote: “I know it’s not a pretty sight but it’s real!!! I feel extremely vulnerable by posting that video, but I’m also sick of all these bloody filters.”

Kerry Katona’s social media followers are heaping praise on her transformation

Fans have come out in their droves to praise Katona for her recent hard work and determination. One wrote: “You’re doing really well Kez can see the difference already well done. I’ve got to get my [bleep] together.”

Another said: “Jesus god look how much weight you have lost. You look totally fabulous is that from the detox programme? Because if so get me on it, please.”

A third Instagram user commented: “There she is, @kerrykatona7 keep it beautiful, you’re doing absolutely amazing and the results are looking absolutely amazing. Dare I say [you’re] looking absolutely gorgeous and stunning.”

