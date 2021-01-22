Kate Middleton has showed off a new fuss-free lockdown look for her hair.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her new look during a Zoom call with a group of NHS nurses.

During the call she praised the nurses for the “amazing things” they have done during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the royal’s Instagram followers soon flooded the KensingtonRoyal page with gushing messages.

Kate Middleton showed off her new hair during a Zoom call (Credit: YouTube)

What did Kate Middleton say on the call?

Kate said the nurses had gone the “extra mile” when it came to showing kindness to patients.

She told the nurses: “The acts of kindness to these patients that you’re looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren’t able to be there, but you are going that extra mile.”

Kate also said that the nurses were being asked to do things that they haven’t been trained in.

And she said that kind of thing came intuitively.

“It’s not part of the training and the things that you’re taught, but it’s the things that come from your heart,” she gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

What did royal fans say about her new hair?

Kate fans were quick to comment on how “beautiful” the duchess looked.

She wore her long brunette hair straight, parting her hair slightly on the side and letting it fall naturally around her face.

Gone were the waves and blonde highlights we’re used to seeing.

In their place was a more natural, fuss-free royal.

And Kate’s followers loved her look.

“Beautiful,” said one fan.

I love your straight hair. I’m obsessed.

“She is so beautiful,” another agreed.

“New hair!” another declared.

“I love this look!” exclaimed another.

Another said they were “obsessed” with Kate’s new ‘do.

“Duchess of Cambridge, you look absolutely stunning with straight hair.

“You should make straight hair your signature hairstyle. I love your straight hair. I’m obsessed,” they gushed.

