Kate Ferdinand shows off stunning new clothing range

Kate Ferdinand has launched her latest clothing collection with Very.co.uk and we want it all!

In new pictures released to promote the range, Kate looks fantastic modelling the classic style pieces, including an animal print blouse, £30.

Kate Ferdinand models her new clothing range including this blouse, £30 (Credit: very.co.uk)

Kate and husband former footballer Rio, have been posting regular workout videos on their YouTube Channel Ferdinand Fitness showing other couples how they can stay in shape.

Stylish designs

And judging by these stunning shots, Kate is the perfect person to showcase her new designs.

A stylish navy trouser suit features a plunging neckline and belt showing off Kate's tiny waist, while a cream PU dress is the perfect outfit to wear on a night out when the lockdown comes to an end.

Kate models blazer, £55, trousers, £35 (Credit: Very.co.uk)

In the meantime, there's a stylish co-ord loungewear set which will keep you feeling glamorous while you stay at home.

Kate looks great in this PU dress, £55 (Credit: Very.co.uk)

What did Kate say?

Speaking about the collection, Kate advised: "Dress for you and your shape, nobody else.

"If you don’t feel comfortable and good about yourself then you won’t be confident."

Kate also revealed where she got her inspiration from when designing the collection.

"I like to scroll through Instagram and see what’s going on just as much as the next person, but at the same time I know what I like and what I look good in," she said.

Kate showcases a variety of looks from her range (Credit: Very.co.uk)

"There’s some trends that I just know I’d never get away with and that’s totally okay!

"I do like to mix it up though, and fully admire people that really experiment with their style, it’s inspiring!"

Lockdown burn out

Kate, who is stepmum to Rio's three children, recently admitted that she was suffering from 'burn out' while in lockdown, reportedly struggling to juggle all of her commitments.

Kate, who is married to Rio, recently admitted she was struggling in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told Heat: "Kate has been really overwhelmed by everything she’s had to do over the past couple of months, and it’s starting to take its toll.

"She does most things around the house, plus she’s doing the majority of the home schooling, as well as launching Ferdinand Fitness with Rio."

Kate herself has spoken about the trials of lockdown, revealing to the Mail Online last month: "I was just so overwhelmed and I sometimes feel like some of the stuff the children are getting taught, I don't know the answer to."

