Josie Gibson’s weight loss journey from tummy tuck to ‘shock’ discovery which prompted diet change

Josie Gibson had plenty of This Morning viewers distracted thanks to her jaw-dropping appearance following her weight loss over the years.

The 38-year-old became a firm favourite on the ITV daytime show when she first joined back in 2019.

Since then, Josie – who shot to fame when she won Big Brother in 2010 – has won over plenty of viewers thanks to her charm and personality.

And for the latest installment of This Morning, Josie had plenty of viewers talking at home as she stunned in a white shirt and skin-tight leather skirt.

The Bristol babe showed off her incredible figure in the racy figure-hugging skirt.

Despite looking better than ever right now, Josie has been open about her weight struggles over the years – often yo-yoing since her appearance on the reality TV show.

But what pushed Josie to change her lifestyle completely? And how much weight has she lost over the years?

Here’s everything you need to know about Josie Gibson’s weight loss journey to date.

Josie Gibson weight loss journey

TV favourite Josie, who was a size 18 at the time, famously dropped a huge six stone back in 2013 – proving it can be done with a combination of dedication and hard work.

“I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013 when I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise,” she told Closer.

At the time, Josie, much like her peers, cashed in on the celeb fitness video phenomenon and released her very own DVD: Josie Gibson’s 30 Second Slim.

She also released a healthy living book in 2014, The Josie Gibson Diet: Love Food, Get Slim, Stay Slim, which detailed more of her weight loss secrets.

Josie Gibson had a ‘totally sugar free’ diet

When promoting the book, Josie told the Daily Mail in 2014 that she believed getting rid of sugar from her diet had a huge impact on her health.

“I knew I loved sugar, and had done since I was a child, but when I looked into exactly how much I consumed, I was shocked,” she said.

“My diet is totally sugar free, other than naturally occurring fructose in whole fruit – and has been for nearly two years,” Josie revealed at the time.

Then in 2016, Josie went under the knife to remove excess skin following her weight loss.

Josie Gibson underwent a tummy tuck

In November 2016, Josie decided to have surgery and undergo a tummy tuck to remove excess skin from her weight loss.

What’s more, viewers got to see the procedure as it was filmed for Channel 5’s shock doc Botched Bodies.

Josie told New! magazine at the time: “I woke up and I looked down and could just see flatness. I was like, ‘Whoa! I can see my vagina in full vision!'”

Josie added: “I’ve had 6lbs of skin cut away! But I’m probably several pounds heavier than I was because I’ve not done any exercise.

“I was 10 10lbs before the operation and now I’m 11st 5lb. And I reckon I am a big size 12.”

Josie put over four stone on during pregnancy

However, when Josie was pregnant with her son Ronnie in 2018, she revealed she “put on around four-and-a-half stone”.

But the TV star was soon back shedding the pounds, as she lost a whopping two stone in just 12 weeks in 2019.

I just want to feel healthy, so I’ll be able to keep up with my little boy as he gets older.

Josie credited MuscleFood’s Do The Unthinkable: Diet and Exercise Plan for her weight loss at the time – going from a size 18-20 to a 12, as OK! reported.

Speaking to Celebrity Secrets magazine Josie decided to lose the weight after her knees and joints started to ache, as well as wanting to be “healthy” for her son.

“Since becoming a mum my priorities have changed so rather than wanting to be really slim, I just want to feel healthy, so I’ll be able to keep up with my little boy as he gets older,” she revealed.

Josie on more weight loss

In January 2021, Josie revealed she had dropped another 10lbs in just under a month after changing her lifestyle completely.

Josie, who was an ambassador for weight loss brand WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, told The Sun: “I’m down ten pounds already. I’m quite big so obviously it comes off quicker.

“I was eating a lot of stodge before, but I can’t tell you the difference it’s made to my energy. I can get up and go. I’m actually waking up in the morning with a spring in my step – it’s been great, and I’m faster.”

She continued: “I’m about a size 16 at the moment. I’d like to get down to a size 12… guess how much I weighed when I started? 237 pounds (16st 9), and now I’m down to 227 pounds.”

Josie on This Morning today

More recently, Josie looked nothing short of sensational as she donned a smart white shirt, teamed with a figure-hugging leather skirt.

For today’s episode (February 15, 2023), fans couldn’t get over her “gorgeous” look and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

“Gorgeous Josie, saw you on TV this morning and you looked amazing in that outfit!” said one smitten fan.

Echoing their thoughts another branded Josie as “beautiful.”

Another added: “Josie always looks like a ray of sunshine.”

