Josie Gibson made an appearance on This Morning today in a stunning spring dress and fans were left swooning.

The presenter appeared alongside Vernon Kay as they stepped in for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, while we were delighted to see the pair hosting the show again, viewers couldn’t help but get distracted by Josie’s “absolutely beautiful” outfit.

Josie Gibson raised pulses in a gorgeous blue dress by Alice Temperley (Credit: ITV)

What was Josie Gibson wearing on This Morning?

Josie Gibson gave us a nice surprise on This Morning today as she returned to host the show with TV presenter Vernon Kay.

However, fans were more taken back Josie’s absolutely flawless outfit!

The star turned heads in a cloud print maxi dress from the Somerset by Alice Temperley collection.

The beautiful blue dress is fitted with a wrap front and short floaty sleeves.

Fans couldn’t stop talking about Josie Gibson’s stunning look (Credit: ITV)

To add to the look, Josie styled her hair in chic up-do with a sweeping side fringe.

And it took our breath away!

The flattering spring dress can be found at John Lewis for only £99.

This Morning fans said Josie Gibson looked ‘absolutely beautiful’ in her spring outfit (Credit: ITV)

Fans were blown away by Josie Gibson’s outfit

This Morning fans couldn’t get enough of Josie’s radiant appearance.

It has to be said that the Big Brother star is looking better than ever of late.

As a result, many took to Twitter to share their love for the dress.

Josie is absolutely beautiful #ThisMorning.

One fan declared: “Whoever is styling Josie recently is getting it 100% right #ThisMorning.”

Someone else tweeted: “#ThisMorning isn’t Josie Gibson absolutely looking so beautiful today? Love the Josie and Vernon combo.”

One viewer also wanted to know where her ravishing dress was from.

She said: “Can we find out where Josie’s dress is from please #This Morning.”

We’d advise that you head online or in store soon, Josie is bound to have the Holly effect looking this good, so we reckon it’ll be a sell-out!

