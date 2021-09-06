James Martin caused quite a stir when he appeared on This Morning today (September 6).

Yes, it may have been hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s first day back, but James went all out to steal the limelight.

Sporting a tan and a rather snazzy shirt, This Morning viewers quickly took to Twitter to offer their take on his “makeover”.

James Martin looked pretty snazzy on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What did James Martin wear on This Morning today?

James wore a brightly patterned shirt with bright fuchsia pink cuffs – and a matching pink belt – as he cooked live on the show today.

However, no one was focused on his tapas or cheesecake.

Instead, all everyone was commenting on was his “outrageous” shirt.

It featured a white background with navy, yellow and bright pink flowers emblazoned on top.

James revealed his bright pink cuffs when he started cooking (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

It’s fair to say that, while they absolutely love James, they weren’t fans of his shirt.

“Don’t wear that shirt again James,” one demanded.

“Don’t let James Martin do any fashion features with a shirt like that, stick to the cooking,” quipped another.

“James Martin off to a 70’s disco immediately after #ThisMorning,” joked a third.

“Pink belt to match those cuffs. WTF James?” asked another.

“PARDON JAMES? I CAN’T HEAR YOU OVER THAT SHIRT,” another commented.

PARDON JAMES? I CAN’T HEAR YOU OVER THAT SHIRT #thismorning pic.twitter.com/uH2Sm3JZRh — Selina JS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪🇬🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@selz_j) September 6, 2021

James, once you’ve done the cooking, can you do us all a favour with that shirt you’re wearing? 👕 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/tiNESRwcdg — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) September 6, 2021

“What on EARTH James Martin is wearing???????” asked another bemused fan.

“James Martin going through a midlife crisis going by that shirt,” another commented.

“What the hell is James wearing?” asked another.

“I love you James but wtf are you wearing?” posted another.

“James has had a makeover…,” another declared.

“That shirt is outrageous,” said another. “My eyes!”

So what did you think of James’ appearance on This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.