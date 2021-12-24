James Corden has revealed he feels “incredible” after his two-stone weight loss.

The Late Late Show host is back in the UK for Christmas, having relocated to LA.

And he’s looking slimmer and healthier than ever before.

How did James Corden achieve his weight loss?

Gavin and Stacey actor and creator James Corden, 43, has struggled with his weight all his life.

But it isn’t some Hollywood fad diet that’s changed his weight loss journey.

It’s game-changing and I feel incredible

Weight Watchers, known these days as WW, has become his saviour. So far he has lost two stone.

James has told PEOPLE magazine: “I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year and, for the first time, the weight I’ve lost hasn’t come back. It’s game-changing and I feel incredible.”

James, 43, said he usually gained weight at Christmas.

But this year he believes it will be different.

The dad of three added: “What’s working for me is realising this isn’t a temporary solution. This is a new way of life. This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living.

“I’m entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It’s my favourite time of year, and it’s so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself.”

James isn’t into hitting the gym though.

Earlier this year he admitted on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show: “I’m trying to, but I suck at it. I’m so bad at it. It’s terrible.

“There are so few hours in the day that are just my own, do you know what I mean?

“I’ve got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, hang on a minute. I’ve got an hour here where I’m on my own, and I’m doing something that I absolutely hate. I should just be laying down.”

James and wife Julia Carey will spend Christmas in England with their children Max, 10, Carey, seven, and four-year-old Charlotte.

