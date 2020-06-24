It's gin o'clock thanks to new ready-to-drink cocktail cans on sale at Lidl

Bargain supermarket Lidl has launched a new gin in a tin cocktail range just in time for the heatwave.

With temperatures soaring and beer gardens shut, they've landed at just the right time.

Perfect for a picnic in the park or a barbecue in the garden, the only thing you'll have to decide is which one to try first.

It's gin o'clock thanks to Lidl and Aldi (Credit: Unsplash)

Two "premium pre-mixed cocktail" are now on sale and they feature the store's delicious Hortus gin range.

"Perfect for sipping in the sunshine, Lidl has released its wildly popular Hortus gin in ready-to-drink cans," a Lidl rep said.

Read more: Holly Willoughby fans notice something strange about her feet

"Featuring two flavours in eye-catching cans, shoppers will have a hard time choosing between Pink Gin and Rhubarb & Ginger," they added.

Well, with a price tag of just £1.19 per can, you could just splash out and get both!

Whether customers are after a fruity treat in the sunshine, or a more traditional G&T, the 250ml cans have been blended to create the perfect serve.

And they can be enjoyed straight from the fridge – "no messy shaking required", Lidl said.

The gins in a tin are just £1.19 each (Credit: Lidl)

Pink gin fans will love the Hortus Pink Gin that's been mixed with tonic water.

If you're after something a little more fruity, opt for the Hortus Gin with rhubarb and ginger.

Tropical gins at Aldi

If you do prefer to mix them yourself, though, fellow bargain supermarket Aldi has just the thing.

You can "tropic like it's hot" the store said with its fresh summer gins.

Close your eyes and you may (just) be able to imagine yourself relaxing amongst the palm trees somewhere further afield.

An Aldi rep said: "Packed with fresh and fruity notes, Aldi’s picks will refreshingly spruce up that G&T in no time at all, letting you make the most of the sunshine with family and friends – cheers to that!"

Indeed!

Top of our must-try list is the District Coconut & Lime Gin.

It costs £19.99 and is the perfect refreshing heatwave serve.

Get in the holiday mood with Aldi's District Coconut & Lime Gin (Credit: Aldi)

In the absence of a holiday, it also offers something of a tropical overseas getaway.

"Get swept away to paradise with Aldi’s refreshing Coconut & Lime Gin," said the rep.

Holiday in a glass!

"As the zingy citrus flavours burst through sweet coconut notes, top with premium tonic water and generous lime wedge or two, then close your eyes and you may (just) be able to imagine yourself relaxing amongst the palm trees somewhere further afield," they added.

Read more: Apple Pie KitKats exist and you can buy them in the UK

Oh we can only dream!

District's Rhubarb & Pink Grapefruit Gin also packs a sweet and citrus punch.

Serve with muddled mint and crushed ice and top with tonic for a refreshing beverage, the supermarket recommends.

The Peach & Orange Blossom is great if you've got a sweet tooth (Credit: Aldi)

There's also a pretty sweet peach-flavoured gin on sale for £14.99.

Haysmith's Peach & Orange Blossom Gin has a sweet, lingering finish and is delicious served over ice.

Cheers!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us which you'll be trying.