Iceland launches initiatives for parents during half-term amid cost of living crisis

Iceland has launched new offers to help parents during the half-term, as costs continue to rise during the cost of living crisis. A survey launched by the supermarket found that 56% of parents worry about the cost of food when their children are off school.

As the price of groceries continues to rise, Iceland has launched their Half Term Heroes initiative to help out. The offer is available from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, June 4.

Iceland has launched deals to help parents during the half-term (Credit: Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

One in two parents worry about their little one’s eating

Research by Iceland found that in addition to 56% of parents worrying about the cost of food, one in two parents are concerned about their little ones not eating well enough. Two-thirds of parents are also concerned about the cost of paying for fun activities during the break.

Additionally, over half (57%) of the parents surveyed also worry about the cost of having their little ones at home in general. The research study was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Ketchum between May 22, 2023 and May 24, 2023 consisting of 2,000 people including 429 parents.

Parents can also get help paying for kid’s activities (Credit: Pexels)

Iceland launches new offers to help parents during half term

Iceland has launched new offers to help parents during the half-term break. In England, school meal voucher shoppers will receive a £2 extra to their Bonus Card for every £15 they spend. Shoppers who spend £25 in-store or £40 online, can also get a free Kids Pass for three months which provides over 1000+ discounts on zoos, theme parks, cinemas, restaurants and more.

Iceland is also offering a range of nutritious food across its 3 for £5 deal. The range will help families get their five a day with lots of fruits and vegetables on offer in the deal. They’ve got many kids’ favourites at half price with savings up to £6.20 on Iceland’s half-term 3 for £4 range.

Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse said: “We know how tough it can be for parents when half term comes around. Iceland has taken action to launch the three money-saving initiatives which include a free Kids Pass for over 1,000 half-term activities, a £2 boost to their bonus card when they spend £15 of school meal vouchers, and savings on food fit for the whole family in its 3 for £5 deals and more.”

You can shop the deals instore and online now.

