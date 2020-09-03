Iceland launches a Double Pepperoni Lasagne and Brits are saying it’s the dinner of ‘dreams’

Iceland turns 50 this year and, to celebrate, it’s launching a “swathe” of “exciting” new products.

One of the new food launches in particular has got British mouths watering.

It combines the best bits of two popular dishes – pizza and lasagne.

Without further ado, prepare to drool…

Iceland has launched a Double Pepperoni Lasagne and it looks divine.

Introducing Iceland’s Double Pepperoni Lasagne (Credit: Iceland)

The foodie find was spotted by Kev’s Snack Reviews, who posted it to Instagram.

Double Pepperoni Lasagne get in our bellies

“Some interesting new items in @icelandfoods,” he said.

“They’re celebrating 50 years of trading from 1970-2020 with some birthday editions!”

And what a celebration is it.

We’re looking forward to bringing the party into our stores and customers’ freezers the way we know best – with great food.

The dish features delicious minced beef sandwiched between layers of pasta.

This is then smothered in a cheese sauce and topped with slices of pepperoni.

There’s a layer of melted cheese oozing across the top, too!

“That lasagne is the bomb!” said one fan.

It’s a win-win for pizza lovers (Credit: Pexels)

“Ooh pepperoni lasagne!” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

“Lasagne of dreams”

“We best get down to Iceland,” said another tagging their pal.

“I feel like this lasagne is from my dreams,” another declared.

A store rep revealed: “2020 marks the big 5-0 for Iceland.

“As part of the birthday celebrations, an exclusive selection of shoppers’ favourite items will be bringing back their most memorable packaging from yesteryear, alongside a swathe of other exciting brand-new products.”

Products by Birds Eye and Warburtons will be among those on sale in their retro packaging.

The store’s MD Richard Walker said the birthday was a “great excuse” to celebrate.

And we couldn’t agree more.

Lasagne fans will also love it (Credit: Pexels)

“We’ve worked with many household names for decades so it was great fun revisiting the archives to create some exclusive packaging for our customers to enjoy,” he said.

“Throughout the rest of the year, we’ll be celebrating in different ways and we’re looking forward to bringing the party into our stores and customers’ freezers the way we know best – with great food.”

We can’t wait to see what Iceland launches next.

We’re hungry at the thought!

