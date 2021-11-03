Iceland has released the ultimate comfort food just in time for Christmas.

The Luxury Mac and Cheese Tart is a dream dish for anyone looking for a Christmas starter this year.

It combines two of the nation’s most beloved foods to create one delicious dish.

And don’t judge us on the double carbs – it’s Christmas, after all!

Iceland’s Luxury Mac and Cheese Tart is on sale now (Credit: Iceland)

Who doesn’t love a bit of mac and cheese?

Any cheese lovers out there, this one’s for you!

Iceland’s mouth-watering new dish consists of pasta shapes drenched in a rich and creamy cheddar sauce that will knock your socks off.

Read more: Christmas dinner is saved thanks to frozen food giant Iceland

It is wrapped in a perfectly baked golden pastry and topped with toasted breadcrumbs.

And for a delicious finish the tart is also topped with red Leicester cheese.

Iceland rep David Lennox said: “We wanted to take the cheesy classic one step further and add a twist that would be perfect for the festive season.”

He added: “Mac and Cheese has always been a crowd-pleaser.

“I can’t wait for customers to get their hands on the Luxury Mac and Cheese Tart and have it as a star dish on the table this Christmas.”

What more could you want during the holidays?

The humble mac and cheese has had a festive makeover (Credit: Unsplash)

Iceland’s dish is perfect for sharing this Christmas

The glorious mac and cheese tart serves two, so is perfect to share with your loved ones.

The luxury tart can be found in Iceland stores now for just £3 – making it a bargain at just £1.50 per serving.

Read more: New Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Brownie dessert launching at Iceland

So what are you waiting for?

Get into the Christmas spirit and indulge in Iceland’s new “crowd pleaser”.

It’s one of many macaroni cheese products on sale in the store.

You can also indulge in the TGI Fridays Mac and Cheese Bites, Ed’s Diner Mac and Cheeseburger with Bacon and Iceland’s Macaroni Cheese Traybake.

So will you be trying the new tart? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.