Iced Biscoff lattes is the latest (and tastiest) food trend to go viral on TikTok – and we can see why!

The delicious biscuity coffee drink is the perfect refreshment for basking in the British sunshine.

So if you’re looking to up your coffee game, here’s exactly how to make them on the app…

Iced Biscoff lattes is the latest food trend on TikTok (Credit: Pexels)

How do I make Iced Biscoff lattes?

There are plenty of recipes on how to make the Biscoff drink over on TikTok.

We spotted a recipe on 7amcoffeclub’s profile and followed along.

Firstly, you’ll need espresso, honey, milk, and ice.

And let’s not forget the most important ingredient, Lotus Biscoff spread!

As for the method, the account started by using a quarter cup of coffee.

Next, they added a generous tablespoon of Biscoff spread and mixed until the ingredients had formed together.

If you’ve got one on hand, there’s also an option to use a whisk.

Once the coffee and spread have completely mixed together, set them aside and fill a glass with ice.

7amcoffeclub then went on to add milk, whether that being diary, coconut, almond or oat.

Read more: Biscoff ice cream: McDonald’s launches Biscoff McFlurry and it’s ‘so good’

You can also add your own choice of syrup to give the drink that extra sweetness.

By this stage, the latte is most likely ready, meaning you can add in your mixture.

And that’s it!

TikTok users are going crazy for the biscuity coffee drink (Credit: Pexels)

What did TikTok users say?

The biscuity coffee has went down a treat with users on the app.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Just look at that masterpiece!”

Another added: “Omg looks amazing! Got to try it.”

I’ll just sit here drooling…

A third shared: “I’ll just sit here drooling…”

A fourth commented: “That would be perfect with another scoop of Biscoff.”

However, one user did warn not to make it with crunchy Biscoff spread.

That biscoff iced coffee is an absolute game changer — Amy ✨ (@amygriffithss) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the latest trend comes weeks after pesto eggs took the app by storm.

Last month, we spotted the breakfast staple being whipped up by Amy Wilichowski.

Read more: TikTok inverted face filter slammed by nurse for ‘damaging people’s self-esteem’

She uploaded a clip of herself making them and wrote: “You must try pesto eggs – they will change your life forever.”

The viral recipe consists of perfectly fried eggs and a couple of tablespoons of pesto.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.