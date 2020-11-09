Daim lovers are drooling over a new cheesecake that’s just hit the freezer aisle of the big supermarkets.

It’s absolutely huge and features a chocolate biscuit base topped with a creamy vanilla cheesecake and a smooth milk chocolate layer.

The whole thing is topped off with crunchy Daim pieces.

And, while it’s £5 at Tesco at the moment, at Morrisons it’s currently on offer for £3.

Woman eats new Daim Cheesecake in one sitting!

“It tastes great!” said one early tester. “I had the whole thing in one go,” they added.

Given that it weighs 800g and serves eight, the Daim lover must really have a sweet tooth!

A similar bigger cheesecake weighing 1,570g has previously been on sale at Iceland and it contains 400 calories per 100g.

This means the whole cheesecake would contain around 3,200 calories!

As a general rule, the recommended calorie intake for women is just 2,000 calories per day.

‘Must track one down!’

“Mmmmmm,” said another soon-to-be fan.

“Yummy!” said another.

“This looks so good,” another declared.

“Ooooh yes!” said another.

“This is a bit of me,” said another adding the love heart eyes emoji.

“Must track down a Daim Cheesecake, sounds delish,” said another.

Daim bars are Loose Women star Stacey Solomon‘s favourite sweets, so we can’t see it being long before this one goes straight in her basket!

A similar Daim Cheesecake – weighing 1,570g – has previously been on sale (Credit: Iceland)

Price is ‘a bit steep’

However, some thought the price point was a bit steep, including food blogger SweetReviewsUK.

“We were so tempted to buy this but it is currently £5! Maybe we’ll review when it’s on offer,” they posted.

“Ooof! That is a bit steep,” another agreed.

However, there was one voice of reason among the comments.

“Almost a kilo of cheesecake for a fiver and everyone thinks that’s expensive?!” posted one Daim lover.

“What’s going on??”

At £5, each piece would work out 62p.

However, if you pick it up for £3 at Morrisons, it’l set you back just 37p per slice!

