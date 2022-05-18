How to get the crying face filter on TikTok and the celebs who’re wearing it best

The crying face filter has been doing the rounds on TikTok recently, and the results are hilarious.

But how do you use the crying filter and join in on the hysterical trend? Read on and we’ll tell you!

What is the crying face filter on TikTok?

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you may have seen the crying face filter prank on your For You Page.

The filter transforms people’s faces so that it looks like they’re crying hysterically.

The filter gives you upturned eyebrows, bloodshot eyes brimming with tears, and an exaggerated frown.

It can turn even the most mundane, neutral facial expression into that of someone going through an emotional breakdown.

TikTok users put the filter on their unsuspecting friend before approaching them and asking them why they’re crying.

The target is obviously confused, sparking some hilarious results and arguments.

An unsuspecting victim of the crying face filter on TikTok (Credit: @hair_by_mallory / TikTok)

How do I get the crying face filter on Tiktok?

In a surprise twist, the filter isn’t actually available on TikTok!

It’s actually the brainchild of Snapchat – so if you want to make use of it, you’re going to have to head on over to Snapchat instead.

Once on Snapchat, the filter is super easy to set up. All you have to do is train your camera on who you want to prank, apply the filter, and start filming.

Once you’re done, save the video, head back over to TikTok and upload it to your profile.

Where did the filter come from? Well, many seem to think that it was inspired by Amber Heard‘s ‘crying’ in her trial against Johnny Depp.

However, Snapchat has denied that this is the case…

Ant pranked Dec with the filter (Credit: @antanddec / TikTok)

Best crying face TikTok pranks

Some celebrities have even started jumping on the TikTok trend too.

Ant and Dec are the most recent stars to take part in the trend, with Ant pranking Dec by using the filter.

“You seem really upset, is everything okay with you? What are you crying for?” Ant asks a confused Dec.

“Who has upset you? I’ll beat them up if they’ve upset you!” he says.

Some people have been using the trend on celebrities without them knowing too.

One user has turned a One Direction music video into a sob-fest thanks to the hilarious filter.

In addition, X-Factor and I’m A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden got involved in the trend too.

He pranked his fiancée, Sophie, by using the filter. “She doesn’t look happy to marry me,” he captioned the funny video.

Meanwhile, even poor Junior Andre – the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price – fell victim to the filter.

In a TikTok video posted to his account, the cameraman asks: “Junior, why do you look so sad bro?”

Junior replies: “Huh? What do you mean, what?”

Junior captioned the post: “Nah my boy got me good.”

