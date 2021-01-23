hot chocolate
Lifestyle

Home Bargains unveils adorable chocolate unicorn that melts to create a delicious hot chocolate

There's a dinosaur version, too!

By Nancy Brown

Hot chocolate fans have revealed their delight after Home Bargains launched the most adorable chocolate unicorn that melts to make a hot drink.

The bargain superstore shared news of the launch on Instagram.

And it revealed that, as well as a unicorn-shaped one, shoppers can also pick up a dinosaur-shaped hot chocolate treat.

home bargains unicorn hot chocolate
The chocolate unicorns are so cute and make a delicious hot chocolate (Credit: Home Bargains)

Home Bargains unveils hot chocolate unicorn

Sharing pictures of both products to social media, the store revealed a little more about the sweet treats.

Read more: Huge chocolate slab stuffed with Cadbury treats launched for Valentine’s Day 

“We’ve made drinking hot chocolate more fun than it already is.

I bought the unicorn one today – they are amazing.

“Watch your chocolate Dinosaur or Unicorn melt into liquid chocolatey goodness with extra sweet goodies to be found inside!”

home bargains unicorn hot chocolate
You can bulk buy them online (Credit: Home Bargains)

What have Brits said about the new hot chocolate launch?

Unsurprisingly, chocoholics have gone mad for the new launch.

“I bought the unicorn one today,” said one happy shopper. “I had the snowmen ones at Christmas – they are amazing.”

Read more: Asda is selling a Reese’s Pieces Easter egg with tiny sweets in the shell

Another added: “A little trip to Home Bargains is needed!”

“Awww they are so cute,” commented a third.

“Oh they are so cute, I will have to look out for them,” another said.

“Essential purchase I say,” said another.

“OMG YES! Please pick up 20 for me next time you’re in store,” said one hot chocolate fan, tagging their pal.

How do they work?

All you need to do is add your unicorn or dinosaur to a mug of hot milk and watch it melt.

As it melts, give it a stir – inside the creatures are chocolate chips and marshmallows.

After a couple of minutes, you’ll be able to enjoy your delicious how chocolate – essential in the chilly winter weather!

home bargains unicorn hot chocolate
It’s almost too cute to melt (Credit: Home Bargains)

Where can I get them and how much are they?

The hot chocolate dinosaur and unicorn are available online and in store.

If you’re out picking up essentials, add one to your basket in store for £1.49.

If you prefer to shop online, only a bulk buy option is available.

However, Brits most certainly aren’t complaining.

A box of 10 costs £14.90 plus P&P.

You’ll receive five unicorns and five dinosaurs as part of the multipack.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

rufus hound off dancing on ice
Rufus Hound forced to miss Dancing on Ice as he’s told to self-isolate
Death in Paradise season 10 ep three
Death in Paradise season 10: Jason Manford episode divides viewers as some brand it ‘weak’
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick pays tribute to dog Kiera and says he ‘loves her beyond words’
denise loose women
Fans of Loose Women star Denise Welch come to her defence as she’s trolled for ‘crying crocodile tears’ on air
prince harry and meghan markle social media article
Prince Harry hints at fears of being part of a ‘human experiment’ as he hits out at social media
maisie adam on the last leg
Maisie Adam on The Last Leg: The comedian’s haircut the source of much derision!