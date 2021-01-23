Hot chocolate fans have revealed their delight after Home Bargains launched the most adorable chocolate unicorn that melts to make a hot drink.

The bargain superstore shared news of the launch on Instagram.

And it revealed that, as well as a unicorn-shaped one, shoppers can also pick up a dinosaur-shaped hot chocolate treat.

The chocolate unicorns are so cute and make a delicious hot chocolate (Credit: Home Bargains)

Home Bargains unveils hot chocolate unicorn

Sharing pictures of both products to social media, the store revealed a little more about the sweet treats.

Read more: Huge chocolate slab stuffed with Cadbury treats launched for Valentine’s Day

“We’ve made drinking hot chocolate more fun than it already is.

I bought the unicorn one today – they are amazing.

“Watch your chocolate Dinosaur or Unicorn melt into liquid chocolatey goodness with extra sweet goodies to be found inside!”

You can bulk buy them online (Credit: Home Bargains)

What have Brits said about the new hot chocolate launch?

Unsurprisingly, chocoholics have gone mad for the new launch.

“I bought the unicorn one today,” said one happy shopper. “I had the snowmen ones at Christmas – they are amazing.”

Read more: Asda is selling a Reese’s Pieces Easter egg with tiny sweets in the shell

Another added: “A little trip to Home Bargains is needed!”

“Awww they are so cute,” commented a third.

“Oh they are so cute, I will have to look out for them,” another said.

“Essential purchase I say,” said another.

“OMG YES! Please pick up 20 for me next time you’re in store,” said one hot chocolate fan, tagging their pal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Bargains (@homebargains)

How do they work?

All you need to do is add your unicorn or dinosaur to a mug of hot milk and watch it melt.

As it melts, give it a stir – inside the creatures are chocolate chips and marshmallows.

After a couple of minutes, you’ll be able to enjoy your delicious how chocolate – essential in the chilly winter weather!

It’s almost too cute to melt (Credit: Home Bargains)

Where can I get them and how much are they?

The hot chocolate dinosaur and unicorn are available online and in store.

If you’re out picking up essentials, add one to your basket in store for £1.49.

If you prefer to shop online, only a bulk buy option is available.

However, Brits most certainly aren’t complaining.

A box of 10 costs £14.90 plus P&P.

You’ll receive five unicorns and five dinosaurs as part of the multipack.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.