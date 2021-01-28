Home Bargains has unveiled what we think is the best flavoured gin to ever exist.

Yes, just in time for Easter the bargain store has teamed up with Manchester Drinks to launch a new tipple.

And this one tastes just like hot cross buns!

As a result, we have to declare that it’s almost enough to make us ditch the chocolate eggs… Almost!

There’s more to Easter than chocolate eggs (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

What do we know about the new flavoured gin?

The new Hot Cross Bun gin is set to hit shelves soon.

So if you’re heading out to Home Bargains to pick up some essentials, remember to put one straight in your basket.

The small batch gin liqueur is billed as the “ultimate blend of sweet fruits and punchy spices”.

And, as a result, it includes all the flavours you’ll find in the carb-laden treat.

Notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger combine to create the familiar rich and fruity hot cross bun taste.

We reckon it sounds perfect accompanied by a tonne of Cadbury Easter eggs!

The new limited-edition gin liqueur only costs £8 so catch it while you can (Credit: Manchester Drinks Company)

Easter is all about ‘enjoying a tipple or two’

A Manchester Drinks rep even shared a cheeky serving suggestion with ED!.

Apparently the Hot Cross Bun gin liqueur is best served mixed with tonic or ginger ale.

Or if you really want to taste it in all its glory, enjoy it over crushed ice.

Manchester Drinks director Richard Benjamin revealed: “Easter isn’t just about indulging in Easter eggs, it’s about enjoying a tipple or two as well.

“This gin has been lovingly crafted to get the perfect balance of flavours to create a drink that really captures the much-loved flavours of a hot cross bun!”

When can I get it and what’s it cost?

The new gin is a limited-edition, so catch it while you can.

It’ll be on sale exclusively in Home Bargains stores nationwide from February 1.

Each 500ml bottle has an ABV of 20% – and the best news is it’s a total bargain at just £8 per bottle.

Tell us if you’ll be trying it on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.