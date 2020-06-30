Holly Willoughby’s ‘grandma’ style divides This Morning viewers

She's one of the most stylish ladies on the box, but This Morning viewers are once again divided over the outfit Holly Willoughby wore to host Tuesday's show (June 30).

Holly uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram just before 10am.

And comments on the post quickly gathered pace.

Holly wore her hair up to show off her fancy high-necked blouse (Credit: ITV)

Holly revealed she was wearing a shirt by one of her favourite designers, And Other Stories.

She wore the sheer white Ruffle Collar Silk Shirt costing £95.

The button-up blouse featured a ruffled mandarin collar, gathered puff sleeves and cinched wrist cuffs.

Read more: After Leicester locks down, could your town or city be next?

She teamed it with a flowing floral skirt from Label/Mix at Next.

It costs £109.

"Morning Tuesday... see you on @thismorning at 10am. Skirt by @labelmix and shirt by @andotherstories," she said, adding the pink flower emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 30, 2020 at 1:16am PDT

Some of Holly's followers loved the look.

"Looking very pretty in this outfit Holly, so beautiful," said one fan.

"Stunning," said another.

Read more: Receptions are banned as post-lockdown wedding rules are revealed

"Love the look," another posted.

"What a gorgeous skirt!" exclaimed another.

"Beautiful outfit!" said another.

"Gorgeous – love a floral!" another commented.

"Gorgeous skirt, might have to get myself one," said another.

"I love your shirt," another confirmed.

Viewers either loved or hated Holly's shirt (Credit: And Other Stories)

"You are so stylish!" said another.

However, not everyone agreed.

Some said it was an "older look".

Looking very pretty in this outfit Holly, so beautiful.

Others said it was "awful", while one compared the star to a rather famous fictional nanny.

"I think it's an older look on Holly," said one follower.

"Very dreary Holly," said another.

"Mary Poppins!" another exclaimed.

"Erm it's a no-no Holly, very grandma look," said another.

"Sorry, don't like the skirt," said one a little more politely.

"Sack the stylist!" another insisted. "Who dresses gorgeous Holly Willoughby in a frumpy style?"

Others said the look was too frumpy for Holly (Credit: Label Mix)

Holly's look was put together by her long-term stylist Angie Smith, who has worked with the star for years.

Last week Holly looked stunning as she fronted the show during the heatwave wearing a gorgeous white dress.

The only complaint from viewers was that the summery frock was a one-off and they couldn't steal her style.

Be quick if you want Holly's floral skirt and blouse combo, it'll no doubt fly off the shelves!

Did you like Holly's look? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.