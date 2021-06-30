Holly Willoughby celebrated ITV’s Pride Day with her outfit on This Morning today (June 30).

The blonde host was hailed as the LGBTQ+’s community’s “biggest ally” when she uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show.

Holly explained: “Today marks the end of Pride month but is also @itv Pride day!

“Today on @thismorning we celebrate the LGBT+ community with a performance from the incredible @marishawallace … #loveislove #pride🌈…,” she posted.

Holly Willoughby celebrated Pride Day with her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What outfit did Holly Willoughby wear today?

Holly revealed she was wearing the “rainbow skirt of dreams” by Anthropologie, £98.

She teamed it with a white shirt by Zara, £9.99, and her go-to nude Gianvito Rossi suede pumps, £520.

Sadly, if you want to recreate her look, both the top and skirt are sold out online.

What did Holly fans say about her outfit today?

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna was one of the first to comment.

She said: “LOVE the skirt!! 🌈.”

And pretty much every one of Holly’s followers echoed the same sentiment.

“Every day should start with a rainbow twirl,” said one, referring to Holly’s Instagram pose.

“Oh my GOD!!! I love this 🌈❤️,” said another.

“Skirt of dreams,” another declared.

“This is incredible, you look incredible,” said another.

“Our favourite ally,” another Holly fan declared of her support for Pride.

‘Is Phil wearing his technicolour dreamcoat?’

However, some did spot a striking similarity between Holly’s skirt and an outfit co-host Phillip Schofield is famous for wearing.

Of course, many moons ago, Phil starred in the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, playing the lead.

And that lead role involved wearing a multi-coloured coat.

And it’s that coat that This Morning fans were all making the same joke about today.

“Is Phil wearing his coat?” asked one fan on Instagram.

“Will Phil be wearing his technicolor dreamcoat?” another asked.

“Love it 🌈 ❤️, is Phil wearing his technicolour dream coat 😂?” another laughed.

“Phil got his Technicolour Dreamcoat?” quipped another.

“Oh that has to happen,” another declared.

Phillip Schofield in his starring role in Joseph (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)

So did Phil wear the dreamcoat on This Morning today?

Sadly he didn’t… not on screen at least.

Come on Phil, grab the coat out of storage and give your people what they want!

Keep an eye on his socials as we guess you never know your luck!

