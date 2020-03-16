This Morning viewers beg Holly Willoughby to get more affordable outfits as she wears £450 dress

Viewers of This Morning have begged host Holly Willoughby to wear more affordable outfits.

Like us, many of her Instagram followers wait for her daily #HWstyle upload with baited breath, keen to see what the bubbly presenter is wearing – and if we can afford to copy her look.

Well, on Monday's show (March 16), it appears the answer is a definite no.

Holly wore a black and blue printed dress by one of her favourite designers, Markus Lupfer.

And, while the Diana School of Fish dress – which features a delicate light blue fish – was undoubtedly pretty, it costs a fortune.

It has just gone live on the site at a cost of £450.

After looking on the designer's website and getting a shock at the prices, many viewers were quick to beg the star to wear more affordable options.

Love the dress, my daughter would love it too, followed the link - YIKES!!!!! More dresses less than £100 please.

"So I love today’s dress, click on the link and then see that’s it’s over £300," said one.

"Love the dress, my daughter would love it too, followed the link - YIKES!!!!! More dresses less than £100 please," another pleaded.

However, it's clearly proving popular with some shoppers who have very deep pockets as the dress (at the time of writing) wasn't available in sizes 6, 14 or 16.

The dress retails at £450 (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

"Our Diana dress will work hard for every date in the diary," the blurb states.

"Detailed with delicate pleating along the neckline and front skirt, this dress is designed with versatility in mind," it added.

"Lightweight and crafted in a fit-and-flare silhouette that's accentuated with a detachable belt, it would be the perfect piece for your next garden party or wedding," the designer said.

Some thought Holly's dress was worth the splurge (Credit: ITV)

The dress is also available in pink.

Holly had previously worn a pink lip-print skirt by the designer in the run up to Valentine's Day.

Some of Holly's followers thought the designer dress was worth the splurge.

One said: "Another gorgeous dress Holly, you look so beautiful as always."

Another added: "Stunning dress, Holly. Loving the colour on you."

"Beautiful lady, beautiful dress," another offered.

"Love this dress," said another.

The black dress features a light blue fish print (Credit: Markus Lupfer)

Sadly, we're struggling to find anything that looks even remotely similar to Holly's dress.

So if you do like it and want to recreate her look, you may need to dig very deep!

