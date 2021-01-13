Holly Willoughby fans are all asking where her outfit today (January 13) is from.

Blonde Holly wore black trousers and a stylish cream shirt to host Wednesday’s This Morning.

And, after she posted her daily #HWstyle shot to Instagram, the compliments flooded in.

Many of the presenter’s followers said the look was “demure” and “classy” and dozens of others clearly wanted to steal her style.

Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her outfit on This Morning today (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What did Holly Willoughby say about her outfit today?

Holly uploaded a picture of herself just before going live on This Morning.

She shared: “Morning Wednesday… stay home and stay safe with us! See you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle trousers by @josephfashion shirt by @lkbennettlondon.”

Holly wore LK Bennett’s cream pearl button Sonya Blouse, which costs £150.

The designer is an apt choice for TV royalty Holly as it’s also a favourite of real-life royalty, the Duchess of Cambridge!

Looking beautiful as always.

The blouse is made from pretty antique cream crepe viscose and has a long, rounded collar, mini puff detail to the shoulders, beautiful pearl buttons and long sleeves with elegant tapered cuffs.

It’s available on the John Lewis website in sizes 6-18.

Holly’s trousers are thought to be Joseph’s New Eliston Gabardine Stretch Trousers, which retail at £205.

You can still get them in a range of sizes online – although judging by the comments on Holly’s Instagram post, we can’t confirm they’ll be available for much longer!

What did Holly’s followers say about her outfit?

“Looking beautiful as always,” cooed one Holly fan.

“Very classy,” said another.

“You look lovely Holly,” a third added.

“Love this look,” another declared, adding: “Fab shirt.”

“Love the collar on the shirt,” another agreed.

“Gorgeous classic look,” said another This Morning viewer.

“Very demure,” said another adding the red love heart emoji.

Others gave credit to Holly’s stylist, Danielle Whiteman.

“So gorgeous – thank you so much @danniiwhiteman,” said one of Holly’s followers.

