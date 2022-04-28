Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans with appearance as she sports ‘different look’

Holly Willoughby stepped away from her usual hairstyle with stunning results on This Morning today (April 28).

The mum-of-three, 41, posed up a storm as she showed off her gorgeous outfit today in her usual pre-show snap.

As she told fans what would be on today’s programme, Holly’s followers were bowled over by her outfit.

Holly Willoughby dress on This Morning today

Holly is always polished to perfection but today she raised the bar.

She looked beautiful wearing a long pink cotton dress with a belt and suede tan heels.

The pastel colour set off the presenter’s blonde locks a treat, which were styled in an updo rather than down in waves.

Holly captioned her pic: “Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Holly Willoughby’s fans loved her new look (Credit: ITV)

The Freeze the Fear star’s fans loved her look and flocked to Instagram to compliment the presenter.

One said: “Love the dress colour, so gorgeous on you.”

Another wrote: “Such a beautiful outfit!”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “Lovely to see your post of where your dresses are from, you look fab in anything you wear.”

The presenter always scrubs up well (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby husband

The presenter’s love of style should come in handy amid reports Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are thinking about renewing their vows.

This Morning host married TV producer Dan in 2007 and they have three children together.

According to reports, the couple want to plan a “glitzy bash” in August to mark 15 years of marriage.

A source told Closer magazine: “Holly and Dan are madly in love and she doesn’t want to wait any longer – insisting they can always do it twice!

“They’re hoping to have a glitzy vow renewal bash over the summer with close friends and family.”

ED! contacted reps for Holly for comment.

If she does decide to renew her vows, Holly would be following in the footsteps of her parents who decided to celebrate their relationship after 25 years together.

Speaking about her own wedding day back in 2007, Holly gushed it was ‘one of the best days of her life’.

