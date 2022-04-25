Holly Willoughby distracts This Morning viewers with ‘beautiful’ appearance today

This Morning host Holly Willoughby sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a snap of herself before today’s show.

The mum-of-three, 41, posed up a storm as she told viewers what was on the programme.

Holly’s dress sense is always a winner with fans – but today (April 25) they reckoned she looked particularly ‘beautiful’.

Holly Willoughby outfit on This Morning today

Taking her obligatory pre-show shot, Holly posed to perfection.

She looked stunning wearing high-waisted black cropped trousers and a red blouse with cream flowers.

The Freeze the Fear star teamed the look with black stilettos and a slick of berry lipstick.

Holly captioned the post: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am Today we are joined by the Labour Leader @keirstarmer #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis top by @_albaray.”

Holly Willoughby always scrubs up well (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly’s fans were blown away by the This Morning host’s outfit.

They took to Instagram in their droves complimenting the presenter on how good she looked.

One said: “This outfit is stunning happy Monday Holly, I will be watching the show.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful as always Holly.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.”

One added: “Morning Holly, beautiful as always.”

Fans loved Holly’s outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Holly on Instagram

Holly has an enviable career fronting shows including This Morning and BBC One’s Freeze the Fear.

However she also seems to have a pretty good singing voice, which she showed off on Instagram recently.

The seasoned presenter uploaded a TikTok video of her and mates Nicole Appleton and Shiarra Bell in the car on their way out.

In the video, they are seen singing along to a song pre-empting their sore heads after a few bevvies.

Shiarra and Holly both sing: “I’m gonna be hungover.”

Then All Saints’ Nicole concludes: “I’m gonna drink a bunch of different drinks and I’m gonna be hungover.”

Fans couldn’t get over how good Holly sounded with many complimenting the star on her voice.

One exclaimed: “I never knew Holly could sing!”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “You’re amazing at singing!”

But the trio weren’t quite as good as fans thought as they were actually lip-synching!

One eagle-eyed fan busted the gang and wrote: “That’s Haim singing. They’re lip-synching!”

