Holly Willoughby in red blouse on This Morning today April 25, 2022
Holly Willoughby distracts This Morning viewers with ‘beautiful’ appearance today

Holly has wowed once again!

By Victoria Johns

This Morning host Holly Willoughby sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a snap of herself before today’s show.

The mum-of-three, 41, posed up a storm as she told viewers what was on the programme.

Holly’s dress sense is always a winner with fans – but today (April 25) they reckoned she looked particularly ‘beautiful’.

Holly Willoughby outfit on This Morning today

Taking her obligatory pre-show shot, Holly posed to perfection.

Read more: Holly Willoughby impresses Instagram fans as she shows off her ‘singing’ voice

She looked stunning wearing high-waisted black cropped trousers and a red blouse with cream flowers.

The Freeze the Fear star teamed the look with black stilettos and a slick of berry lipstick.

Holly captioned the post: “Morning Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am Today we are joined by the Labour Leader @keirstarmer #hwstyle trousers by @sandroparis top by @_albaray.”

Holly Willoughby smiles in black dress at ITV's Palooza
Holly Willoughby always scrubs up well (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly’s fans were blown away by the This Morning host’s outfit.

They took to Instagram in their droves complimenting the presenter on how good she looked.

One said: “This outfit is stunning happy Monday Holly, I will be watching the show.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful as always Holly.”

Meanwhile, a third gushed: “Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.”

One added: “Morning Holly, beautiful as always.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting This Morning April 25, 2022
Fans loved Holly’s outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Holly on Instagram

Holly has an enviable career fronting shows including This Morning and BBC One’s Freeze the Fear.

However she also seems to have a pretty good singing voice, which she showed off on Instagram recently.

The seasoned presenter uploaded a TikTok video of her and mates Nicole Appleton and Shiarra Bell in the car on their way out.

In the video, they are seen singing along to a song pre-empting their sore heads after a few bevvies.

Shiarra and Holly both sing: “I’m gonna be hungover.”

Then All Saints’ Nicole concludes: “I’m gonna drink a bunch of different drinks and I’m gonna be hungover.”

Fans couldn’t get over how good Holly sounded with many complimenting the star on her voice.

One exclaimed: “I never knew Holly could sing!”

Read more: MAFS Australia: Are Mitch and Ella still together? What happened after final vows?

Meanwhile, another gushed: “You’re amazing at singing!”

But the trio weren’t quite as good as fans thought as they were actually lip-synching!

One eagle-eyed fan busted the gang and wrote: “That’s Haim singing. They’re lip-synching!”

