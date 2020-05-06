Holly Willoughby subjected to cruel trolling as she's sworn at and urged to wear more 'affordable' dresses

Poor old Holly Willoughby would've got a nasty surprise this morning as she scrolled through the comments on her Instagram post.

Holly was subjected to abuse from one of her followers as she uploaded her daily #HWstyle shot.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing what many have called a "gorgeous" monochrome dress by Hobbs.

Holly Willoughby was a ray of sunshine in her Hobbs dress (Credit: ITV)

However, either the dress or the This Morning host clearly wasn't to the taste of one of her followers.

"Oh p*ss off," one troll commented on the post.

Four of Holly's followers even liked the comment.

The gorgeous star's followers quickly responded to the cruel jibe, though.

"Wow, that's mean," said one fan, who had Holly's back.

Another blasted: "You p*ss off!"

However, the criticism didn't stop there.

Another of Holly's followers also called the star out for wearing expensive pieces that many of her fans could never afford.

"Love everything you wear, so effortlessly stunning," the post began.

However, the user must've then taken a look at the price of Holly's dress.

The Esme Floral Midi retails at £170 on the Hobbs website.

The person then urged the star to cut the cost of her outfits.

They said: "This Morning, please can we have some affordable pieces please if you're going to keep sharing to the nation."

Love your dresses. Just wish I could buy them.

"Love your dresses," said another. "Wish I could buy them," they added sadly.

It's not the first time This Morning viewers have pleaded with Holly to wear more affordable dresses.

Earlier this week, ITV viewers slammed the star for wearing a "100% polyester" blouse that cost £150.

One of her followers said: ""The blouse is lovely, but £150 for a polyester top? Blimey."

This Morning fans have urged Holly to wear more affordable clothing (Credit: ITV)

"Where are the high street clothes please?" another asked.

However, for every Holly outfit hater, there are hundreds of nice comments, with many of the star's followers today branding the host a "ray of sunshine".

"Thank you for making me smile every day," said one of the star's followers.

"Loving all your dresses @hollywilloughby, you look so summery every day," said another.

