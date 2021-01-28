Holly Willoughby has stunned her Instagram fans with a pastel outfit from her latest M&S edit.

The This Morning presenter, 39, shared a snap to her Instagram as she posed in a coat, jumper and trousers.

Holly wore a stunning double breasted coat from M&S costing £41.30 down from £59.

She paired the staple coat – which comes in sizes 6 to 24 – with an apple colour textured square neck jumper.

The knitwear costs £25 and comes in sizes XS to XL.

Holly finished the look off with a pair of white jeans and white trainers.

In the photo, Holly crossed her arms underneath the coat as she gazed into the distance.

The coat Holly wore in her look (Credit: M&S)

What did Holly Willoughby say on Instagram?

She wrote: “Hooray for @marksandspencer helping me treat my daily walk as a catwalk…

“So nice to be able to welcome in a new season with spring pastels… there’s a rainbow on the horizon.”

Fans gushed over Holly’s look, with many calling it “gorgeous” and “beautiful”.

One person commented: “Loving the pastel colours and the coat!!”

Holly often stuns fans with her outfits on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Another said: “You look gorgeous in the colour Holly!! It really suits you.”

A third wrote: “So beautiful.”

However, another person was left “frustrated” as they couldn’t find the exact coat colour Holly was wearing on the website.

One said: “Hook line and sinker every time! Coat does it exist in the colour advertised…

“Why do this…. it makes me so frustrated. Sold out, I can understand but this is false advertising and I am fed up of it.”

Some people claimed Holly’s coat wasn’t available on the website (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others claimed the website was showing a green colour rather than a blue shade Holly appeared to be wearing.

One wrote: “It’s coming up a different green on the website??”

Another said: “Holly looks like she is wearing mint not pale apple as per web site! Clarify please @marksandspencer.”

One added: “Blue coat has been out of stock for weeks and weeks so why advertise!”

However, one said: “Everyone asking if it comes in blue I think the one pictured is the green that’s on the website, I think it just looks blue in Holly’s pic.”

